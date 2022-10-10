ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Whatcom County narrowly approves new racial equity commission

Whatcom County Council voted to establish a county-wide racial equity commission following an extensive public hearing Tuesday night. The new Whatcom Racial Equity Commission will serve as an advisory group that will work to remove racial disparities in the county. “Like any other advisory body, it’s serving to provide support...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Rising homelessness a major concern for body politic, candidates

Skyrocketing cost of living, rising inflation rates, gas prices over $5 per gallon and a growing population in Whatcom County go hand-in-hand with rising visible homelessness. Unhoused populations are on the rise across the country. Washington state clocks in with the fifth-largest population of homeless people, with almost 23,000 residents without stable access to shelter, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. About 832 of those individuals live in Whatcom County, per the county’s 2022 report on homelessness.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way

Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Government
cascadiadaily.com

Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 12, 2022

I see that the Bellingham Public Works Department is back on the task of making our city streets safe — for no one!. I live in an apartment house with driving access to Chestnut Street from an alley halfway between Forest and Garden streets. This is my car's only access to streets, since the city has allowed a construction company to indefinitely close off the other end of the alley — but that's a traffic safety disaster tale of its own.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Burn ban in effect for Columbia Valley

The Northwest Clean Air Agency (NCAA) issued a Stage 1 Burn Ban for the Columbia Valley urban growth area in eastern Whatcom County on Oct. 13 because of low air quality due to wildfire smoke. The Stage 1 ban restricts any outdoor burning as well as using indoor fireplaces and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
cascadiadaily.com

Civic Agenda: Oct. 13 – 19, 2022

Whatcom Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., 4011 Bakerview Spur, or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Housing Advisory Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 322 N. Commerical St., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Justice Project meeting, 10 a.m., 311 Grand Ave, Suite 105, or virtual meeting.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

This Modern World, Oct. 12, 2022

Have a news tip? Email newstips@cascadiadaily.com or Call/Text 360-922-3092. CDN endorses: Shewmake, Rule, Timmons, Ramel for Legislature. Room to Grow: Title IX influence extends beyond school walls, campuses. Stage is set for more diversity, accessibility for girls in recreational sports in Whatcom County. WTD?. What's the Deal With: Bellingham's plum...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
roadtirement.com

Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar

It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
STANWOOD, WA
lyndentribune.com

Loretta Lynn’s career began in Whatcom County

Female superstar of American country music spent 11 years here as a young mom. Loretta Lynn, the American country music star who started her professional singing career in Whatcom County, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.

