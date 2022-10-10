Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Whatcom County narrowly approves new racial equity commission
Whatcom County Council voted to establish a county-wide racial equity commission following an extensive public hearing Tuesday night. The new Whatcom Racial Equity Commission will serve as an advisory group that will work to remove racial disparities in the county. “Like any other advisory body, it’s serving to provide support...
whatcomtalk.com
Sustainable Connections Announces Bellingham’s First Community Freedge
Sustainable Connections is excited to announce the opening of the Freedge, a community fridge packed with nutritious food that aims to break down the barriers to food access. Located behind The RE Store at 2316 Kulshan St. Bellingham, WA 98225, the Freedge is open Tuesday – Saturday 11am- 6pm.
cascadiadaily.com
Rising homelessness a major concern for body politic, candidates
Skyrocketing cost of living, rising inflation rates, gas prices over $5 per gallon and a growing population in Whatcom County go hand-in-hand with rising visible homelessness. Unhoused populations are on the rise across the country. Washington state clocks in with the fifth-largest population of homeless people, with almost 23,000 residents without stable access to shelter, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. About 832 of those individuals live in Whatcom County, per the county’s 2022 report on homelessness.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
cascadiadaily.com
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 12, 2022
I see that the Bellingham Public Works Department is back on the task of making our city streets safe — for no one!. I live in an apartment house with driving access to Chestnut Street from an alley halfway between Forest and Garden streets. This is my car's only access to streets, since the city has allowed a construction company to indefinitely close off the other end of the alley — but that's a traffic safety disaster tale of its own.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
KOMO News
Meteor in the skies above the Pacific Northwest caught on video in Oak Harbor
A doorbell camera in Oak Harbor captured a meteor traveling across the sky overnight Wednesday. The American Meteor Society has several reports of people spotting the meteor in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Did you see the meteor? Send us your videos here.
cascadiadaily.com
Burn ban in effect for Columbia Valley
The Northwest Clean Air Agency (NCAA) issued a Stage 1 Burn Ban for the Columbia Valley urban growth area in eastern Whatcom County on Oct. 13 because of low air quality due to wildfire smoke. The Stage 1 ban restricts any outdoor burning as well as using indoor fireplaces and...
Record heat and smoky skies ahead for Whatcom. Here’s the weekend outlook
East winds will increase the potential for wildfires.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Oct. 13 – 19, 2022
Whatcom Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., 4011 Bakerview Spur, or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Housing Advisory Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 322 N. Commerical St., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Justice Project meeting, 10 a.m., 311 Grand Ave, Suite 105, or virtual meeting.
Wildfire smoke is causing unhealthy air in Whatcom. Here’s how long it will last
Don’t call 911 unless you’re reporting a fire, officials said.
cascadiadaily.com
This Modern World, Oct. 12, 2022
Have a news tip? Email newstips@cascadiadaily.com or Call/Text 360-922-3092. CDN endorses: Shewmake, Rule, Timmons, Ramel for Legislature. Room to Grow: Title IX influence extends beyond school walls, campuses. Stage is set for more diversity, accessibility for girls in recreational sports in Whatcom County. WTD?. What's the Deal With: Bellingham's plum...
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
lyndentribune.com
Loretta Lynn’s career began in Whatcom County
Female superstar of American country music spent 11 years here as a young mom. Loretta Lynn, the American country music star who started her professional singing career in Whatcom County, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.
