I see that the Bellingham Public Works Department is back on the task of making our city streets safe — for no one!. I live in an apartment house with driving access to Chestnut Street from an alley halfway between Forest and Garden streets. This is my car's only access to streets, since the city has allowed a construction company to indefinitely close off the other end of the alley — but that's a traffic safety disaster tale of its own.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO