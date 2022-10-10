Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
bsd405.org
Creators of Their Future World: October 2022 Highlights
Year after year, BSD students show their strengths, abilities, accomplishments, and the many other ways they are becoming creators of their future world. Read on for a few highlights from the first month of the 2022-23 school year. Evergreen Transition Program Students Kick Off Job Training at ESC West. The...
bsd405.org
K-5 Literacy Parent Information Night
In partnership with the Bellevue PTSA Council, BSD Teaching and Learning would like to invite you to join us for a conversation about K-5 Literacy. We recognize that you are receiving various communications from your schools, and you might have feedback or questions about how we are supporting language and literacy proficiency. Most importantly, we value family partnership, and we know that our students make the most progress when schools and families collaborate.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. Fri., Oct. 9, Fri. Jan. 29, Wed., Feb. 17, Thurs., Feb. 18, Fri.,...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
myedmondsnews.com
Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations
Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by...
q13fox.com
Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday
The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school. Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.
rentonreporter.com
School canceled after car crashes into Hazen High School
School was canceled Oct. 13 at Hazen High School after a car crashed into the front of the school early Thursday morning. The car had presumably been driven into the front of the main building at around 5 a.m Thursday morning, said Randy Matheson of the Renton School District. The front end of the car went through the glass wall, but was stopped by steel structures within the wall and a steel bench on the other side of the glass.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Apples, Barrels, and Markets
Head to Issaquah's historic downtown for the Issaquah Goes Apples event, which coincides with the start of the city’s weekly Farm Fresh Market. This family-friendly event has a bustling array of activities like the cider press and apple-inspired dish tasting. The Farm Fresh Market, featuring Ayala Farms and Foodie Market, also will be a mouthwatering area to buy some new eats. The Issaquah Goes Apples event and Farm Fresh Market runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15. The Farm Fresh Market will start at the same time every week up until Dec. 3 at the Historic Shell Station. Click here for more information on the event.
KOMO News
Harrell asks for additional $5M to help handle encampment complaints, trash in communities
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and his administration are asking for an increase in millions of dollars more for the city's Unified Care Team to help handle resident complaints on encampments, trash in their neighborhoods, and other issues. According to city officials, the team responds to about 1,000...
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
My Clallam County
Sequim Valley Airport gets a huge upgrade thanks to WSDOT grant
SEQUIM – Thanks to a couple of grants from the Washington State Department of Transportation, pilots taking off and landing at the Sequim Valley Airport are doing so on brand new surface. The 3500 foot runway is a private corporation but open for public use. Owner Andy Sallee says...
Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue to debut newest park
Newport Hills Woodlawn Park open after decade in the making. The City of Bellevue will have a grand opening Saturday, Oct. 15, for the newest addition to its extensive network of parks – Newport Hills Woodlawn Park, a 13.5-acre neighborhood facility south of Interstate 90. The festivities, 11 a.m.-1...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
downtownbellevue.com
New Bubble Tea Shop Opens on Bellevue Way NE
A new bubble tea shop, The Whale Tea, recently opened on Bellevue Way Northeast. Using only milk, cream, chai, and fresh fruit to make their tea, the shop is known for its natural ingredients. The address is. The menu features series like slush, oolong tea, whale crystal and creme brûlée....
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but since so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
