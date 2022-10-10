Head to Issaquah's historic downtown for the Issaquah Goes Apples event, which coincides with the start of the city’s weekly Farm Fresh Market. This family-friendly event has a bustling array of activities like the cider press and apple-inspired dish tasting. The Farm Fresh Market, featuring Ayala Farms and Foodie Market, also will be a mouthwatering area to buy some new eats. The Issaquah Goes Apples event and Farm Fresh Market runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15. The Farm Fresh Market will start at the same time every week up until Dec. 3 at the Historic Shell Station. Click here for more information on the event.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO