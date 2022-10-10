In partnership with the Bellevue PTSA Council, BSD Teaching and Learning would like to invite you to join us for a conversation about K-5 Literacy. We recognize that you are receiving various communications from your schools, and you might have feedback or questions about how we are supporting language and literacy proficiency. Most importantly, we value family partnership, and we know that our students make the most progress when schools and families collaborate.

