ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Comments / 2

Related
MIX 106

Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?

I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides

When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sweet, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Post Falls, ID
Government
City
Post Falls, ID
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Halloween Night#Idahoan
MIX 106

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
105.5 The Fan

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet

The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

National Gumbo Day, So Get Your Gumbo Fix In The Treasure Valley

"Gumbo is a soup popular in the U.S. state of Louisiana, and its the official state cuisine. Gumbo consist primarily of a strongly-flavored stock, meat or shellfish, a thickener, and the creole" is what you'll find on Wikipedia when you search Gumbo. It's National Gumbo day, and has we start...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy