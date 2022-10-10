Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Prime Early Access Sale: The 21 best Amazon device deals for October Prime Day
The two-day Prime Early Access Sale is offering Prime members tons of early holiday deals on Amazon's top products. Here are the best deals to get for October Prime Day right now, including big savings on Echo, Ring, Kindle, Fire TV and more.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Score $72 Off the Viral Orolay Down Coat With 16,500+ Five-Star Reviews
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
Business Insider
30 products you can grab at their lowest price ever before the October Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today
Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
CNET
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
October Prime Day is live—shop 109+ early Black Friday deals now
Amazon's second Prime Day is officially here. Get a head start on holiday shopping by scooping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
Complex
The Best Fall Amazon Prime Day Deals
Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. It’s October, and you probably haven’t begun to think about seasonal shopping for yourself...
CNET
Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
The Verge
25 deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event that make for great gifts
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale offers an excellent opportunity to do so ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are currently a bunch of fun gifts you can buy that are on sale at record lows, whether you’re looking to gift a pair of the new AirPods Pro or an instant camera like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11. If you’re in need of ideas, we’ve curated a guide to some of the best deals on popular presents you can buy right now. What’s more, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are matching Amazon’s prices in many instances, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts elsewhere.
These are the best early Black Friday deals under $100 to shop at the Amazon Prime sale
Shopping for the best deals under $100? Here are the top ones we've found, including AirPods, vacuums, clothing and more.
