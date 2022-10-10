Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives.
Hotels Magazine
Sustainable design, Part 3: Six Senses Svart
The planned Six Senses Svart in Norway, on the edge of the Arctic Circle, hopes to lure in visitors with its jaw-dropping, end-of-the-earth scenery, and at the same time, be a showcase property for potential hotel owners seeking to achieve carbon-neutral or negative states. Contributed by Juliana Shallcross. In this...
industrytoday.com
CCM Announces Relocation of Global HQ to Rockaway, NJ
Business growth and market evolution spurred relocation to larger footprint. Rockaway – Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool provider, announced today that its corporate headquarters have been relocated to Rockaway, New Jersey, to accommodate business growth and market evolution. The relocation began last month and is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
cdrecycler.com
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
The Best and Worst States for Science and Tech
The United States has long ranked among the most innovative countries in the world. Innovations in any number of fields – from software development and finance to energy storage and biotech – can have profound effects on our day-to-day lives. Not only is innovation a primary driver of economic growth, but some innovations, like the […]
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
assetservicingtimes.com
Zumo joins Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Crypto-as-a-solution solution provider has joined the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition, a part of the Forum’s wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator. The coalition aims to find ways to use blockchain technology to push positive climate action, and will specifically address the energy usage of the crypto...
industrytoday.com
Study Shows Unexpected Sources Reduce Productivity
Unexpected sources of motion and inventory waste reduce overall productivity in manufacturing facilities, according to research from Tork. PHILADELPHIA – Improving productivity is key to maintaining peak performance of a manufacturing facility, and hinderances to operational productivity can often stem from unexpected – or unrecognized – obstacles. Finding hidden wastes to continuously improve can pose a challenge for manufacturers. However, research conducted by Tork, an Essity brand, reveals that a large number of machine operators are surprisingly interrupted at least 20 times during their workday by having to fetch or dispose of wiping and cleaning products. Furthermore, the study reveals that operators often take more wipers than needed to avoid these interruptions. In an effort to help companies combat waste, Tork has created the free Tork Motion Waste Calculator that allows companies to measure the impact of ineffective wiper placement.
Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative
We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world. According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns
LAGOS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Quadloop, a Nigerian based company, has found a way to turn electronic waste into solar lanterns and other products which will have a lower impact on the environment.
industrytoday.com
Transport Scotland Awards Services Contract to CTS
CTS extends 25-year partnership with Transport Scotland through a new contract that provides continued support and modernization. Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has been awarded a Traffic Scotland Systems Contract (TSSC) by Transport Scotland. As part of the five-year initial term contract, CTS will provide support, maintenance, modernization and development services to ensure maximum availability of the systems that deliver the Traffic Scotland Service. This includes road network management and support for Transport Scotland’s public-facing website https://trafficscotland.org/.
industrytoday.com
Industrials Outlook: Overcoming Misconceptions
While the industrial technology sector is undervalued and underappreciated, it actually offers a bright economic future. While countless headlines over previous decades have recounted the decline of US manufacturing, the coverage has almost entirely overlooked a resurgence that’s well underway. Much of the industrial sector is thriving, offering high-quality jobs with good pay, and producing strong financial returns. In fact, the returns boasted by some of the companies at the heart of the manufacturing sector, which we call the Titanium Economy, have exceeded those of the acclaimed Silicon Valley FAANG tech stars—Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. We lovingly refer to this collection of high-tech manufacturing firms as the “Titanium Economy” because their namesake metal shares many characteristics with the identified companies: titanium is extremely durable and corrosion-resistant. Perhaps most importantly, many of us likely wouldn’t recognize titanium by appearance—but it’s everywhere—in our cars, our mobile phones, our jewelry, sports equipment, surgical tools, and more. These “Titanium Economy” companies are quite similar to their namesake—many have persisted for decades, weathering numerous economic storms yet emerging stronger.
industrytoday.com
Survey Shows Signs of Boating Industry Health
Boat Trader’s recent survey results show private boat sellers plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry. MIAMI, Fla. — Even with surging prices at the pump and inflation rates hitting a 40-year high, private boat sellers are optimistic about the overall boat market and plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry. In a new survey conducted by Boat Trader, America’s largest boating marketplace, 39% of sellers on its For Sale By Owner (FSBO) platform reported that they are listing with the intention of a vessel upgrade and 18% stated they expect to sell their boat for a considerable amount. [1]
wasteadvantagemag.com
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling Plan to Establish Plastics Recycling Joint Venture
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling jointly announce they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture (JV) to build a plastics recycling plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province with a planned start up in 2023. The plastic recycling plant will use mechanical recycling technology to recycle post-consumer plastic waste and produce new polymers sold under the LyondellBasell CirculenRecover product portfolio. This JV aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste sent to landfills, incinerators or the environment, support the growing demand for circular and sustainable solutions and promote high-quality development of local recycling.
industrytoday.com
Creating Leaders Among Employees
Companies need to develop leaders from their existing staffs. All business has become increasingly complex in the 21st century. Consider the explosive growth and sheer volume of new companies, the continuing ramp up in the regulatory environment and the high velocity of technological change requiring ongoing upgrades and training. How can anyone stay on course or get ahead of the curve in this business climate?
industrytoday.com
Paperless Parts and ECI Software Solutions
Job shops and contract manufacturers embrace SaaS platforms to streamline business operations. Boston, MA.— Paperless Parts, the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, and a new integration between ECI’s industry leading manufacturing-specific ERP platform, JobBOSS², and the Paperless Parts quoting platform.
industrytoday.com
CTS Pairs with IntelliTrafik a Division of ATS Traffic
The partnership expands Cubic’s reach across Canada, offers a broad range of innovative transport and traffic management solutions. Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) today announces a new partnership with IntelliTrafik, a division of ATS Traffic, to expand the company’s reach across Canadian provinces and agencies to provide a broad range of innovative traffic management and intelligent transportation solutions.
industrytoday.com
SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award
SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for the second year in a row. This third annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
Blockchain Tech Turns Trash Into Cash by Tracking Plastics Recycling
Chemical giant BASF expanded a 2-year-old Canadian plastics recycling pilot from British Columbia to Alberta June 1, bringing Edmonton and Calgary into “reciChain,” a blockchain-based project to help recyclers correctly sort plastics, which can only be recycled with like products. The move marks the latest step in a...
