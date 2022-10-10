Read full article on original website
Bill Murray Reaches Private $100K Settlement for Alleged On-Set Misconduct: Report
Bill Murray reportedly reached a private settlement following his alleged on-set behavior. According to a report published by Puck on Monday, the 72-year-old actor reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the "much younger woman" who worked on Being Mortal, Anzi Ansari's directorial debut that reportedly shut down production in April after the alleged incident between the actor and female production staffer.
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
Willie Spence, American Idol season 19 runner-up, has died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died following an automobile accident. “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie...
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Scandal Is a 'Clear Example' of How Hollywood Will 'Protect Offenders'
Issa Rae has always been very candid about her views on Hollywood's machinations, and in a new interview with ELLE, the self-proclaimed "media mogul" got very frank about why she believes the entertainment industry is "regressing." When asked what she feels has changed about Hollywood in a post-#MeToo era, the...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple
Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!. Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Second Time
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour. The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."
Anna Sorokin Says She's 'Getting a Second Chance' in Televised Post-Prison Interview
Days after Anna Sorokin -- also known as Anna Devley -- was released from prison, she did her first televised interview. Sorokin sat down with CNN's Jake Tapper and spoke about her regrets and what she's learned from her past. "I feel so sorry for a lot of the choices...
