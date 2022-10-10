ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Murray Reaches Private $100K Settlement for Alleged On-Set Misconduct: Report

Bill Murray reportedly reached a private settlement following his alleged on-set behavior. According to a report published by Puck on Monday, the 72-year-old actor reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the "much younger woman" who worked on Being Mortal, Anzi Ansari's directorial debut that reportedly shut down production in April after the alleged incident between the actor and female production staffer.
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol season 19 runner-up, has died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died following an automobile accident. “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie...
Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Second Time

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour. The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."
