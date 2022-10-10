ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, KY

Joyce Perry, 72, South Fulton

Graveside services for Joyce Perry, age 72, of South Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers

A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
FULTON, KY
June Oliver Meador, 95, Gleason

Graveside services for June Oliver Meador, age 95, of Gleason, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 at Campbell Cemetery in Gleason. Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10:00 until 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
GLEASON, TN
Work zone along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah starting Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive starting Monday. This daytime work zone lane restriction is along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hanan Plaza. Cabinet spokesman Keith...
PADUCAH, KY
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County

Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
HUNTINGDON, TN

