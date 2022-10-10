Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Joyce Perry, 72, South Fulton
Graveside services for Joyce Perry, age 72, of South Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers
A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County coming together to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
A festival in Gleason this month will help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gleason Harvest Fest 2022 will be Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 and will feature music, food, and fun. Entertainment will include Nashville recording artists Michael Rix and Forest Brandon, along with...
thunderboltradio.com
June Oliver Meador, 95, Gleason
Graveside services for June Oliver Meador, age 95, of Gleason, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 at Campbell Cemetery in Gleason. Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10:00 until 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Work zone along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah starting Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive starting Monday. This daytime work zone lane restriction is along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hanan Plaza. Cabinet spokesman Keith...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0