Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Scandal Is a 'Clear Example' of How Hollywood Will 'Protect Offenders'
Issa Rae has always been very candid about her views on Hollywood's machinations, and in a new interview with ELLE, the self-proclaimed "media mogul" got very frank about why she believes the entertainment industry is "regressing." When asked what she feels has changed about Hollywood in a post-#MeToo era, the...
Fetterman launches ad discussing stroke after NBC interview draws criticism
Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman released a new ad on Friday discussing his stroke after an NBC News interview this week reignited concerns about his health. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before the state’s May primary, faced new scrutiny after the interview aired on...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple
Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!. Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Second Time
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour. The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."
Anna Sorokin Says She's 'Getting a Second Chance' in Televised Post-Prison Interview
Days after Anna Sorokin -- also known as Anna Devley -- was released from prison, she did her first televised interview. Sorokin sat down with CNN's Jake Tapper and spoke about her regrets and what she's learned from her past. "I feel so sorry for a lot of the choices...
