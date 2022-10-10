ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez Masto says she’s raised more than $1 million since Trump rally with GOP challenger

By Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) campaign announced that she brought in more than $1 million from contributions online since former President Trump stumped for her GOP challenger Adam Laxalt this past weekend.

Trump held a rally in Minden, Nev., to bolster Laxalt and his other endorsees in the state on Saturday, the second time he’s held a rally in the state this year. CNN correspondent Manu Raju first reported that the Cortez Masto campaign noted that their the two best days of fundraising online came from Saturday and Sunday. The campaign confirmed those figures with The Hill.

The team first-term senator, considered one of Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents this cycle, announced last week that she had raked in more than $15 million in the latest quarter of fundraising. Laxalt’s campaign has not yet reported its third quarter fundraising totals.

Nevada is seen as one of the most important Senate races this cycle that could determine control of the upper chamber. Surveys have shown Cortez Masto and Laxalt polling neck-and-neck, including a CNN poll released last week that showed Laxalt leading the senator 48 percent to 46 percent among likely voters.

That polling fell within the margin of error.

POTUS
