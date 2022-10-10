ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike

By Olafimihan Oshin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSwXx_0iTrNypm00

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector.

In a statement on Monday , BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with the Class I freight railroads, saying that union members are still upset about the poor working conditions and compensation details, among other issues.

“I trust that railroad management understands that sentiment as well. Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued. They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness,” BMWED President Tony D. Cardwell said in a statement.

“The result of this vote indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads’ executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers.”

Cardwell also said that union members are concerned with the direction of Class I freight railroads, arguing that mismanagement and greed from their companies have created the ongoing issues.

This comes after multiple railroad unions, such as Norfolk Southern, CSX, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) reached an agreement with their companies last month to avoid a national strike that would have severely impacted the economy.

In a statement announcing that tentative agreement at the time, President Biden said that railroad workers deserve better compensation, and health care costs among other things, adding that they are “part of the backbone” of the United States.

There is no immediate risk of a strike, and the union has agreed to keep working for now.

“The rejection of the tentative agreement results in a ‘status quo’ period where the BMWED will reengage bargaining with the Class I freight carriers,” Cardwell added. “That status quo period will extend to 5 days after Congress reconvenes, which is currently set for Nov. 14. Assuming Congress returns to session on the 14th there could be no “self help” until after the 19th.”

Out of the 11,845 submitted ballots, 6,646 BMWED members voted against the tentative agreement, while 5,100 members voted to approve the tentative deal. Ninety-nine of the remaining ballots were submitted as blank or voided completely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of nine suspects charged with murder in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have filed murder charges against three of nine suspects arrested in connection to a fatal Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died Oct. 6, four days after having “suffered shooting wounds” to his upper body at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street in McAllen, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Porch pirate sentenced to prison

A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, October 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Railroads#Bmwed#Norfolk Southern#Csx
KLST/KSAN

Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KLST/KSAN

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Council member prods El Paso mayor to declare migrant disaster

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A City Council member on Wednesday renewed her plea for Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue a disaster declaration that would allow El Paso to request state funds due to a record migrant influx. City staff on Tuesday said El Paso is spending $250,000 a day on migrant busing, meals […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo announces spooktacular events

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is to host various events and wants to inform you of the spookiness happening in the city throughout the next couple of weeks. Fort Concho After Dark Fort Concho is hosting its annual Fort Concho After Dark event. It is scheduled to take place from 8 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sen. Blumenthal and Rep. Khanna introduce bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cali.) called on the U.S. to punish Saudi Arabia for OPEC’s decision to reduce oil production. “They’re hurting the American people and that will not stand,” Khanna said. The two Democrats say that decision must come with consequences and are introducing a bill […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLST/KSAN

Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern

Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies formed in late September, had […]
POTUS
KLST/KSAN

Palmhurst resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket

PALMHURST, Texas — A Palmhurst resident proved luck recently after claiming $1 million. The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game. The ticket was bought at Walmart Neighborhood Market, at 5700 N. 23rd. St. in McAllen. Although the Rio Grande Valley resident elected to remain anonymous, […]
PALMHURST, TX
KLST/KSAN

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
POTUS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy