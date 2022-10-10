First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) travel north in Week 6 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. (FOX). Below, we look at Buccaneers vs. Steelers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Steelers looked dreadful in a 38-3 Week 5 loss at the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who made his 1st NFL start, was not to blame. He was thrown to the wolves and played as good as could be expected under the circumstances – throwing for 327 yards with no TDs and 1 pick. With the entire offense being shut down, including only 20 yards for RB Najee Harris, the Steelers could be in for a long season.

All Week 6 odds and lines

The Buccaneers received a huge gift in a 21-15 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons. With 3:03 to go, Atlanta DL Grady Jarrett sacked QB Tom Brady on a 3rd-and-5 play at the Tampa Bay 42-yard line, but Jarrett was flagged for a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty. The call allowed the Bucs to continue their drive and eventually run out the clock.

Going on the road now, Tampa Bay might not get such friendly calls, but it doesn’t matter. If the Steelers continue to play the way they have been, the Buccaneers will leave Pittsburgh with an easy victory.

Buccaneers at Steelers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 6:46 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers -410 (bet $410 to win $100) | Steelers +320 (bet $100 to win $320)

Buccaneers -410 (bet $410 to win $100) | Steelers +320 (bet $100 to win $320) Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -8.5 (-105) | Steelers +8.5 (-115)

Buccaneers -8.5 (-105) | Steelers +8.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

2022 betting stats

ML : Buccaneers 3-2 | Steelers 1-4

: Buccaneers 3-2 | Steelers 1-4 ATS : Buccaneers 2-3 | Steelers 1-3-1

: Buccaneers 2-3 | Steelers 1-3-1 O/U: Buccaneers 1-4 | Team Steelers 2-3

Buccaneers vs. Steelers head-to-head

These teams rarely play each other. They’ve only played twice since 2014.

In 2014, the Bucs upset the Steelers 27-24 as 7.5-point road underdogs. In 2018, the Steelers returned the favor, winning at the Bucs 30-24 as 1-point dogs. However, these teams are completely different since that last meeting.

The only commonality between then and now is Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin. Just about everything else has changed.

Those past two head-to-head contests both cashed Over tickets. But after only scoring 3 points against Buffalo Sunday, it is difficult to see Pittsburgh putting up 20 in this game.

There is always a scenario in which Brady and the Buccaneers get close to covering the Over number themselves, but after the way they have looked in recent weeks, do we even trust them here?

This total of 43.5 (-117) will likely climb higher by game time. It is a safer play to let it rise and then bet the Under.

