ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West

LeBron James has never had a problem stating his opinion on non-basketball issues. His latest occurred Tuesday night when he decided to pull an episode of his show, "The Shop' featuring rapper Kanye West. James' camp released a statement to the website Andscape.com saying they will not air the episode because of West's recent controversial comments regarding the Jewish community.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip

The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance

Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special One#Sixers#Mvp#Beard
Yardbarker

Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-2 in the preseason with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic. Their two losses have come against the Miami Heat and Magic. They will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

Damian Lillard is heading into yet another season as the star point guard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have been competitive over the last decade mainly because of Lillard ensuring the team is relevant, as they fell to the lottery without him last season. He signed a mega extension to stay with the team for 2 additional seasons, strongly indicating that Lillard wants to retire with the team and won't ask to leave.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger

Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Says Suns' Handling Of Jae Crowder Situation Was "Strange": "Doesn't It Seem Like There's Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Him Sitting Out And Hurting Your Depth?"

The Phoenix Suns are looking to change their forward rotation with veteran Jae Crowder becoming surplus to requirements in Phoenix. The feeling was mutual as Crowder has been hinting that he wants to leave Phoenix all offseason, which was confirmed later when Crowder was officially put on the trade block after losing his starter spot to Cameron Johnson.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy