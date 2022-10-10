The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO