First look: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders (1-4) travel to Soldier Field to take on the equally desperate Chicago Bears (2-3) Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Washington lost 21-17 in Week 5 to the Tennessee Titans in heartbreaking fashion Sunday. Starting their final possession at their own 11-yard line, the Commanders drove 87 yards to reach the Titans 2-yard line and faced 1st-and-goal with 18 seconds to go. But after 2 incompletions, QB Carson Wentz was intercepted in the end zone on the final play. This was crushing for a Commanders team, which has found every way to lose so far this season.

The Bears lost at the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 Sunday. Chicago started slow, but the offense got things going and scored a touchdown apiece in the 2nd and 3rd quarters – a better showing then when it managed just 4 field goals in a 20-12 loss at the New York Giants 2 weeks ago.

Chicago QB Justin Fields and Washington’s Wentz are both having down seasons. Wentz due to bad performances in crunch time and Fields due to a lack of any receiving talent around him to throw to. With both offenses ranking in the bottom half of the NFL, it will make the defenses look better than they really are. Expect a low-scoring mess in the Windy City.

Commanders at Bears odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:26 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Commanders -107 (bet $107 to win $100) | Bears -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Commanders +0.5 (-108) | Bears -0.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 38.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Commanders 1-4 | Bears 2-3
  • ATS: Commanders 1-4 | Bears 2-2-1
  • O/U: Commanders 2-3 | Bears 2-3

Commanders vs. Bears head-to-head

The Commanders and Bears have played 3 times since 2015 with Washington holding a 2-1 edge and the Over cashing in all 3 meetings. The lowest scoring of these games was a 24-21 Washington victory in 2015. Washington won 41-21 a season later and Chicago prevailed 31-15 in 2019.

If you trust the trends and think either of these teams can score points, the Over might be a play in this one.

Otherwise, be careful. When 2 bad teams get together, weird things happen.

