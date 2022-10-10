Read full article on original website
Pirate volleyball will take on two conference teams over the weekend
East Carolina University volleyball (8-10, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) will play against the University of Memphis (13-6, 3-3 AAC) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) (12-6, 5-1 AAC) during the weekend of Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates will first face Memphis on Oct....
The man behind Pirate football’s new uniforms
The East Carolina University football (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) team announced earlier in the season that the team would be debuting new uniforms for the school’s homecoming game against the University of Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC). The uniforms were designed by ECU’s senior graphic design major Will Treadaway,...
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
Cannonball Kickoff commenced Homecoming Week 2022
East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) began Homecoming Week 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff, an annual celebratory event for students, on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Main Campus Student Center Lawn. The event began with a performance by the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU...
ECU to start Homecoming 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff
East Carolina University will hold the annual Cannonball Kickoff on Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., on the Main Campus Student Center Lawn to kickoff 2022 Homecoming celebrations. According to the ECU Homecoming website, the event will start with a special performance from both the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team at 5 pm. Following the performance, there will be a Homecoming T-shirt giveaway at 5:30 p.m. After this, ECU will hold a short trivia game at 5:45pm, before a movie will be shown.
Banner Competition returns for Homecoming 2022
East Carolina University welcomes back the Banner Competition on Oct. 12 during its 2022 Homecoming Week where ECU’s competing organizations showcase the theme “Super Pirates and Super PeeDee” through banner art. Homecoming Chair Tyree Rubin wrote in an email statement the Banner Competition is a juried art...
ECU to celebrate Homecoming Week 2022
East Carolina University officials and staff discuss Student Government Association’s presentation of Homecoming Week 2022 and events students can look forward to for this year’s celebration. Hank Bowen, senior associate director of Student Engagement, said homecoming is a traditional event in which students can connect with alumni from...
Captain of the ship to be announced
On Oct. 15, during East Carolina University’s Homecoming Weekend, the Captain of the Ship award winner will be announced at the Homecoming football game. Homecoming Chair Tyree Rubin, junior hospitality management major, joined the Homecoming Committee last year when Captain of the Ship replaced the idea of having a Homecoming Queen and King, Rubin said.
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 15 years, a memorial designed to honor a branch of our military was finally unveiled in one Eastern Carolina county. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Navy Corpsmen Memorial Organization held the dedication ceremony of the Corpsmen Memorial, the first in the state, according to a navy spokeswoman.
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
New program, Reading with a Rapper, coming to Greene Central High with artist Rapsody
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Greene Central High. On Friday, the program called Reading with a Rapper will be introduced. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rapsody, the four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and Snow Hill native, will be at the ceremony as well. The program RWAR will have socially […]
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
ECU should’ve done more to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Hispanic Heritage month lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and while a few organizations at East Carolina University held events in recognition of the month, not enough was done to highlight the importance of the month. ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center (LWCC) held an event in celebration of Hispanic...
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
