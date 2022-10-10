ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Mississippi Travels Highlight SWAC Title Rematch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | With a six-match winning streak on the line, the Florida A&M volleyball team is off to Mississippi for action at Jackson State (Oct. 14) and Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 15). The much-anticipated bout versus the Tigers also highlights a rematch of the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, where FAMU defeated JSU, 3-2.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS 42

Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wbrc.com

Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham. The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Kyle Adams and Ummu Bah are the 2022-2023 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022-2023 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
famuathletics.com

FAMU Names New Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University announces the hiring of Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as its new Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Sykes is currently the Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for Varsity Sports and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. FAMU President Larry Robinson,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AdWeek

Jasmine Monroe Joins WTXL in Tallahassee as Morning Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jasmine Monroe will be joining Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL as a morning anchor. “I’m excited to join an award-winning team, bright and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown

March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

