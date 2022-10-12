ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day fitness tracker deals: save up to 63% on major brands

By Ruth Gaukrodger
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, now may be the best time to get a great deal on that fitness tracker you have been eyeing up. You can make massive savings on many best-selling products from top brands like Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, and many more.

For example, the Fitbit Charge 5 (which we named among the best fitness trackers after putting it to the test) can now be bought for an all-time low price of $104.01 . Or, if you regularly lace up your running shoes, you might want to consider the Garmin Forerunner 735XT which has plummeted in price from $349.99 to just $179.99 .

Amazon's October sale event — called the "Prime Early Access Sale" — is the online retail behemoth's second major discount event of the year (after Amazon Prime Day in July). Lasting 48 hours across October 11 and 12, it involves opening up hefty discounts to Amazon Prime members before anyone else, putting them firmly at the front of the digital queue when it comes to grabbing a bargain. But there are also plenty of ongoing offers for those without a Prime membership, so even if you're not signed up it's worth keeping an eye out for a great deal.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day fitness tracker deals on offer so you can track your workouts without breaking the bank.

Prime Day fitness tracker deals

Prime Early Access Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | $329.99 | $187.00
There’s a massive 43% to saved on this very capable smartwatch and fitness tracker that monitors respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate, hydration and more. It can also play playlists from playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer and comes preloaded with 20 GPS and indoor sports apps. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | $349.99 | $179.99
Save an amazing 48% on this Garmin smartwatch that provides advanced tracking features for runners, swimmers and cyclists. It also estimates heart rate from the wrist or with a chest strap heart rate monitor. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | $349.99 | $214.45
This is another incredibly low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $135 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 955 | $499 | $440.14
We were really impressed with this watch when we tested it out earlier this year. It’s a recently released model, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see it already discounted. Garmin have used a plastic case on the watch to cut costs, but you still get lots of high-end features like super-accurate GPS and downloadable maps on this model. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6S | $549.99 | $498.99
The Garmin Fenix 6 topped our list of the best running watches for most of last year, only recently bumped out of the top spot by the Garmin Fenix 7 . But it’s a beautiful watch; it has brilliantly accurate heart rate monitoring and can even calculate your VO2 max. It’s downloadable map feature also makes it perfect for adventures conducted off the beaten path. View Deal

Prime Early Access Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 5| $187.99 | $104.01
The Amazon Early Access sale has slashed the price of this great fitness tracker by 45%. The Charge 5 offers a fully featured health metrics dashboard and GPD along with a battery life of 7 days. It comes in a choice of three colours and with a range of customizable bands for added style. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 | $99.95 | $56.49
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Fitbit Inspire 2, which is one of our favorite models from the company. At under $60, you can consider this a truly budget-price tracker, but it still packs in Fitbit’s excellent sleep-tracking tech, heart-rate monitoring and on-wrist notifications. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | $229.95 | $148.95
There’s a hefty discount on this older-version of the Fitbit Versa, which has just been superseded by the Fitbit Versa 4. Despite this, it’s still an excellent, up-to-date bit of tech that has a brilliant display and all the health-tracking features you could need. View Deal

 Lowest price!

Fitbit Sense | $299.95 | $178.95
The Fitbit Sense tops our list of the best Fitbits available right now. It’s stylish, with a large, easy-to-read display, and it offers a ‘stress sensing’ EDA feature, which is something completely unique to Fitbit. On top of that, it has a respectable six-day battery and all of the other standard health tracking features available. View Deal

Prime Early Access Apple Watch deals

 New model

Apple Watch Series 8 | $399 | $349
Very possibly the best fitness tracker you can buy right now gets a discount in the Prime Early Access Sale. It boasts excellent accuracy for health tracking and sports monitoring making it a great choice for all levels of fitness fanatics. This latest model comes with temperature monitoring and crash detection too. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 7 | $429 | $306.41
The Apple Watch Series 7 has unbeatable accuracy when it comes to heart beat tracking. It's also packed with useful apps, unlike some other trackers. While we have seen it fall to below $330 before, this is still a great deal — and it might be the best one we get before the end of this year sale's event. Although, this discounted model is actually more expensive than its recently released successor, above. View Deal

Other Prime Early Access fitness tracker deals

Amazon Halo View | $79.99 | $44.99
Amazon’s own-brand fitness tracker is a neat little budget band that packs in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep observations too. It’s a discreet, slim-line thing that most people will be able to throw on and forget about; perfect if you’re trying to track your basic health metrics. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro + Buds 2 Bundle | $599.98 | $469.99

Looking for a great bundle? Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 22% cheaper on Amazon - and it comes with a pair of top quality noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds. This smartwatch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 + Buds 2 Bundle | $429.98 | $299.99

This Amazon Prime Day you can also save on Galaxy Watch 5 bundles. You can get this premium fitness tracker, and a pair is of top quality noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds - with a hefty 30% discount. Galaxy Watch 5 will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 | $329.99 | $199.99

Galaxy Watch 4 delivers everything you need to conquer your day - and now you can get it with a hefty 39% discount. This clever smart watch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | $399.99 | $269.99

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can do everything its older brother can - but looks much better. If you are after a fitness tracker that combines functionality and stylish design, then 4 Classic model should land on your radar. Now with a fantastic 33% discount on Amazon. View Deal

