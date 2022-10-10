Read full article on original website
‘Mr. Mayor’ Dies At 95
Wyatt Washinton “Buddy” Spann, “Mr. Mayor,” died Sept. 14 at the age of 95. Few people, if any, have had a greater influence on the growth and prosperity of Hazlehurst since its founding in the 18th century than did Buddy Spann. A 1944 graduate of Hazlehurst...
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County are bracing for what they worry will be too much development. They came to a listening session with county commissioners to voice their concerns over the growth many anticipate with the Hyundai Pant planned near them in Bryan County. Speakers brought...
Roundtree Charged in Vehicular Death of VHS Freshman
A Vidalia man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the March 2021 death of a Vidalia High School freshman. According to the arrest records of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol issued felony arrest warrants for Demario Rashawn Roundtree, age 33, of 208 Toombs Street in connection with the accident. Roundtree was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center on Tuesday of last week and released on Friday on a $40,000 property bond.
Teen missing from Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
Hinesville, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Richmond Hill High School football team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
State Patrol Post Opens
A large crowd was on hand Friday morning in Hazlehurst for the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hazlehurst Georgia State Patrol Post on the Baxley Highway. SFC Eric Wilkes, commander of the Hazlehurst Post, served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which featured the official raising of the U.S. Flag over the post, an address by Georgia Commissioner of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright and the ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was culminated with a group photo of city and county officials, public safety personnel, and local law enforcement agencies (above) and a public tour of the new facility.
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
DPD arrests a convicted felon on probation for drug distribution
Brandon Shakeel Carter-Mitchell, who was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug charges, is back in custody following a recent arrest by the Douglas Police Department. According to a copy of the incident report, on September 15, an officer with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office...
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench
A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Identifying Individual for Burglary at a Church
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual involved in a recent burglary that occurred at a local church. Anyone that can identify the individual in the images below is asked to contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
