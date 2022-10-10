Read full article on original website
Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes
NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Pennsylvania's newest state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On the stretch of the Susquehanna River is Wyoming County's newest — and first — state park. Two weeks ago, the state announced they were creating what's now known as the "Vosburg Neck" State Park. Jon Meyer decided to take the Pennsylvania Road...
Road work snarls traffic on I-81 in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Road work on Interstate 81 caused delays for drivers Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County. The backup was on I-81 south near exit 184 in Scranton. PennDOT says the stretch of the highway is down to one lane for road work. The work area was cleared by...
Fire in old black powder facility in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning. Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m. The building was 300 yards from the airport property. Crews are tearing down what is left...
Crash damages home in Luzerne County
DURYEA, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. Officers say a woman hit a parked car, pinning it against a home. No major injuries were reported. Officers...
New owners for Gibbons Ford in Lackawanna County
It's the end of an era for a car dealership in Dickson City. The owner is heading for retirement, and new owners coming in.
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
‘Oil and chip’ sealing continues in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is currently in the final stages of “oil and chipping” State Route 1010, known locally as “The Back Road”, through Swoyersville Borough, West Wyoming Borough, and Exeter Borough in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, they will be applying a seal coating to preserve the life of the road surface and […]
First NEPA Pet Expo slated for Saturday at Viewmont Mall
The guest list for an event in Lackawanna County might include more animals than humans. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington shows us what the bark's all about.
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Lane restrictions causing big delays on I-81 South
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some patchwork on Interstate 81 south has caused some disruptions near Scranton. PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction in place Wednesday while crews work on patching and cutting sections of I-81. According to 511pa.com, traffic is stop-and-go near Scranton as crews work between .4 miles north of Exit […]
Wham Cam: Bones?
Other than strength and support, what do bones do for us? Joe Snedeker headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer.
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Hausman's theft: What really happened?
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
Talkback 16: Tax increase for Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This edition of Talkback 16: calls about a tax increase in Luzerne County and more comments about Ally's coats. But first, a call about a dog getting stabbed in Scranton. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Dog stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in south Scranton on Wednesday on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
