WOLF

Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes

NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Road work snarls traffic on I-81 in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Road work on Interstate 81 caused delays for drivers Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County. The backup was on I-81 south near exit 184 in Scranton. PennDOT says the stretch of the highway is down to one lane for road work. The work area was cleared by...
SCRANTON, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Newswatch 16

Crash damages home in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. Officers say a woman hit a parked car, pinning it against a home. No major injuries were reported. Officers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Times
WBRE

‘Oil and chip’ sealing continues in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is currently in the final stages of “oil and chipping” State Route 1010, known locally as “The Back Road”, through Swoyersville Borough, West Wyoming Borough, and Exeter Borough in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, they will be applying a seal coating to preserve the life of the road surface and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions causing big delays on I-81 South

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some patchwork on Interstate 81 south has caused some disruptions near Scranton. PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction in place Wednesday while crews work on patching and cutting sections of I-81. According to 511pa.com, traffic is stop-and-go near Scranton as crews work between .4 miles north of Exit […]
SCRANTON, PA
News Break
Politics
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Bones?

Other than strength and support, what do bones do for us? Joe Snedeker headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer.
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman's theft: What really happened?

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Tax increase for Luzerne County

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This edition of Talkback 16: calls about a tax increase in Luzerne County and more comments about Ally's coats. But first, a call about a dog getting stabbed in Scranton. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

