Rockets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Houston Rockets (2-1) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Houston Rockets 110, Miami Heat 118 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.
2. So rotation remains a great unknown.
3. Including at power forward.
4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.
5. A Strus-Robinson 3-for-all. – 11:41 PM
Speaking of those post splits, I asked Nikola Jovic himself about those reps: pic.twitter.com/GChXV2phaF – 11:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo’s preseason debut, Jovic/Cain stand out again, the Robinson/Strus question and other stuff – 11:11 PM
I asked Jamal Cain about Bam Adebayo’s impact on him behind the scenes, specifically defensively:
He describes his 1v1 drill with Bam at practice:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/nkpqsh5Vp8 – 11:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Oladipo’s season debut: “He’s been pushing to get out there. But I think the time was appropriate and I think the plan was appropriate coming out of training camp, and we’ll just build from there.” – 10:55 PM
A balanced effort and lots of 3s tonight vs. the Rockets. Relive the win Through The Lens 📸 – 10:49 PM
Dru Smith racked up 15 points and one incredible hook pass pic.twitter.com/tFKnek0UsY – 10:36 PM
We got our first glimpse of Dipo tonight 👀
@CoupNBA has a few Takeaways on how Vic’s debut went, and how well Miami shot in the W over Houston – 10:23 PM
I asked Jamal Cain about watching Bam Adebayo defensively, and picking stuff up:
Says he’s been running a drill with Bam in practice
Bam and him go 1-on-1: Bam needs 3 buckets to win, Cain needs 3 stops to win
“He’s definitely had a huge impact on my defense.” – 10:23 PM
Jovic says he likes playing center for the Heat because the Heat don’t make him play like a center when he plays center. (When he says it, it makes more sense.) – 10:18 PM
So I just asked Coach Spo about Nikola Jovic as a post split guy, and where he sees that going:
Goes on and on about how “unique” he is in that way
I asked a follow up:when he was describing his passing, it sounded like he was describing Bam
Talks the benefits of them together – 10:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
25 point outing for JG4
@creditkarma l #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/p3HK06JNiw – 10:08 PM
#HEATWin final – Miami 118, Houston 110
🔥 Strus: 24pts (5 3s) & 4rebs
🔥 Jovic: 15pts, 12rebs & 4asts
🔥 Cain: 15pts & 6rebs
🔥 Smith: 15pts & 3rebs
🔥 Robinson: 14pts (4 3s), 4asts & 3rebs
🔥 Vincent: 10pts (3 3s) & 4asts pic.twitter.com/9JJXRfZ2tN – 10:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets, as Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry sit miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic and Cain again impressed, Oladipo made his preseason debut and more – 9:58 PM
Hope this made your Monday a little better 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TxCLwnaDyb – 9:56 PM
Tari Eason in preseason:
21 PTS | 10 REB | 9-13 FG
24 PTS | 8 REB | 8-15 FG
17 PTS | 12 REB | 8-11 FG
Looking like a steal for Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ww8nP494th – 9:56 PM
Heat feature second unit in Oladipo debut, with Strus pacing exhibition win over Rockets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Butler, Adebayo, Lowry get the night off, with Herro, Martin sidelined. – 9:55 PM
Jamal Cain over the last 3 preseason games with the Miami Heat
16.3 points
7.6 rebounds
51.5% FG
83.3% FT
He’s HIM! #HEATCulture – 9:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 118, Rockets 110. Three straight preseason wins for the Heat. – 9:52 PM
Nikola Jovic tonight:
15 PTS
12 REB
2 STL
Game high +24. pic.twitter.com/PdC9BcplhV – 9:51 PM
KPJ and Jalen tonight
Porter Jr —
21 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
Green —
25 PTS
5 AST
5 3P
The future is bright in Houston. pic.twitter.com/VPsQ1yJKmc – 9:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher with three-consecutive buckets. Before that, the bench other than Eason was 7 of 26. – 9:47 PM
Nikola Jovic vs Houston Rockets (preseason)
15 points
12 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
in 23 minutes
-High self confidence
-Versatility and toughness on defense
He can do everything on the court! #HEATCulture – 9:43 PM
Jamal Cain slam on the way 😮💨 – 9:40 PM
Bro what is this Dru Smith sky hook pass?
And why is it amazing? – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jovic versatility can make the Heat’s roster even deeper this season. The rook shows maturity and determination on both ends. It’s just the beginning… #HEATCulture – 9:35 PM
Ok wait
Duncan Robinson rejects the screen
Strong drive right baseline
Left hand float pass to the cutter
That’s actually such a big time read – 9:28 PM
Brilliant move to have Kevin Porter, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun all hit the bench at once during second units. Really keeps that offense flowing. – 9:26 PM
12 minutes to close it out pic.twitter.com/mjPVZs1NiU – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun has not been very involved in his 15 minutes. Looks like he could return in the fourth quarter. He is 1 of 3 with two rebounds. – 9:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat 97, Rockets 90 after 3. Some good things from Green, Porter Jr., Eason and Martin but overall, things have gotten very preseasony. – 9:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ left to play in Miami.
Rockets: 90
Heat: 97
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hbm6CNfixs – 9:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 97, Rockets 90. Max Strus with 24 points on 14 shots. – 9:23 PM
Heat 97, Rockets 90 heading into fourth of this dramatic preseason tilt. Strus with 24, Robinson and Jovic with 14 apiece. – 9:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Lucas with the technical foul in what the Rockets believe will be his last night filling in for Stephen Silas. – 9:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
If the question is Tari Eason? The answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/fo94SWxBSS – 9:18 PM
Max 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:16 PM
Pretty clear that Jalen Green put an emphasis put a special emphasis on strength training this summer.
Example:
Green finishes strong at the basket into the body of Max Strus. pic.twitter.com/446tSKZyKQ – 9:14 PM
Marcus Garrett has a Heat two-way, but in the preseason Dru Smith has been better. – 9:12 PM
Helpful back-to-back offensive plays by Usman Garuba. Backup center suits Garuba well on this roster. pic.twitter.com/pxtKIMk78W – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic currently playing as the Heat’s center. He has 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. – 9:05 PM
I haven’t seen a bad outcome from a Nikola Jovic high post split this entire preseason – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba did not get any run in the first half but is the first sub off the bench in Q3. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon to begin the second half. – 8:56 PM
Jovic starts second half in place of Dedmon. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No sign of Jae’Sean Tate at halftime so he presumably will play it safe with the ankle. That makes four regulars who are out. It also makes K.J. Martin the only Rockets player who played with Victor Oladipo in 2020-21 in the game. – 8:54 PM
Huge first half for Kevin Porter:
20 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
7-9 from the field
3-5 from 3-PT range
3-4 from the FT line
+6 in 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/D3kjF8dNWJ – 8:44 PM
Max scored 15 of our 38 points this quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2LfY1jrfE – 8:42 PM
Max Strus scored 15 points in the last 4 and a half minutes of that quarter – 8:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Rockets averaged a league-high 16.5 turnovers last season. Have just 15 tonight, though there are two quarters to play. Porter Jr., Green combined for 38. – 8:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 64, Rockets 63. Max Strus with 15 of his 21 points in the second quarter. Also, Duncan Robinson with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep. – 8:40 PM
Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Strus with 21 for Heat, Robinson 14, Cain 11. – 8:39 PM
Quite the job share so far between Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. The two a combined 8 of 14 on 3s. – 8:37 PM
Strus getting loose 👀 Max up to 10 points this quarter – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting to feel it. He has 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.
Strus was 1 of 10 on threes this preseason entering tonight. – 8:32 PM
Max Strus one-legged pull-ups?????? – 8:31 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein’s contract with the Houston Rockets is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @spotrac. – 8:31 PM
Duncan and Strus getting great looks and taking advantage
But it should also be noted that this Rockets defense isn’t exactly making it SUPER tough on the shooters lol – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson just rolled to the basket after setting a screen. Preseason! – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up to 12 turnovers in 15 minutes. Preseason hoops, yes, but that was their biggest shortcoming last season. – 8:20 PM
Tari Eason is coming, man.
https://t.co/WUzAumNTO4 pic.twitter.com/4O9N2IKnFQ – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some first-half minutes for Boban Marjanovic. Probably not at guard, so Jalen Green returns. – 8:17 PM
Duncan 3-point counter (in 6 minutes of play): 🔥🔥🔥 – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat on a rapid 11-2 run. Rockets 16-point lead down to four. Rockets losing battle of third-team backcourts. – 8:15 PM
Duncan Robinson really looking confident out there
Jamal Cain’s timing is impeccable, and now he hits the open 3
This grouping is fun – 8:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Up after 1️⃣!
Rockets: 37
Heat: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/llxt0Ylpxs – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson remains hot. He has eight points and is 2 of 3 from three-point range. – 8:13 PM
#HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 37, Heat 26 after 1. Heat sitting three, maybe four starters. Rockets missing two starters. It showed when the Rockets remaining starters were on the floor and again when they sat. Green with 11, Porter Jr. 10, Eason 9, 6r. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Rockets 37, Heat 26. Without Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven and Lowry, Heat shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. Victor Oladipo with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Rockets 37, Remaining Heat 26 after one. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin or Yurtseven tonight. – 8:08 PM
What a great rotation from Jamal Cain
I like his feel for the game a lot – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Nix out, some early minutes for TyTy Washington. – 8:06 PM
Daishen Nix is in street clothes — he’s out this game with “lower back tightness” – 8:06 PM
2:10 remaining in the first quarter, we trail 30-23 pic.twitter.com/RCWihPuskX – 8:05 PM
Jalen Green just made Victor Oladipo play twister! pic.twitter.com/7AwCr89vYd – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s first five off the bench tonight: Cain, Garrett, D. Robinson, Jovic and Smith. – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate is being evaluated with right ankle soreness. He missed the first preseason game with that issue. – 8:03 PM
We have a TyTy Washington sighting in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
So Heat’s second five tonight is Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, Marcus Garrett and Dru Smith. – 8:02 PM
In the first 7.5 minutes of the game:
Jalen Green: 11 points, 4-7 FG (3-4 3P), three boards, two assists
KPJ: 10 points, 3-3 FG (2-2 3P), three boards, two assists – 7:59 PM
Jamal Cain as first Heat reserve tonight. – 7:56 PM
Eric Reid (because his Jets won yesterday) is OUT tonight on the Heat broadcast. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain, who is now on a two-way deal, is the first player off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that no-look pass 👀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/4Ryx3XQZTK – 7:55 PM
LOVE this play by Jalen Green here.
1) He was making these dump off passes last year, but this one was noticeably quicker (and a no-look).
2) Will be nice to see heavy doses of Green and Sengun sharing the floor together as opposed to last year. pic.twitter.com/OKasz1DBUs – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews check in. Eason subbed for Tate a few possessions ago after Tate’s second foul. Small hints about the rotation, but not much with two starters (Smith Jr., Gordon) out. – 7:55 PM
Victor Oladipo is going to have the ball in his hands a ton this season – 7:53 PM
Jalen Green is showcasing right now why he’s becoming a star. – 7:52 PM
Victor Oladipo, in his preseason debut, is running the Heat offense. It’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues or if they are just trying to get him the reps right now. – 7:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green 3 of 3 on 3s, off slick moves, too. KPJ 3 of 3, two of those on 3s. The Rockets can work with their starting backcourt combining for 17 points in 5 1/2 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Two early fouls on Oladipo, but figure this is a night the Heat let him play through foul trouble. – 7:51 PM
Tari Eason is the first player off the Rockets bench tonight – 7:51 PM
Heat’s first six shots were all 3-pointers before Max Strus got the free throw line. – 7:48 PM
Gabe Vincent 3
The bigger point there:
Dipo’s PnR attack drew full help to the nail
Found the open man – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo makes his first shot of the preseason — an above the break three-pointer. – 7:44 PM
Victor Oladipo’s first shot since last season’s playoffs is a successful 3-pointer. – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
During the Finals here one year, a bunch of us kept count of how many times the visiting team scored while the PA guy was still calling the Heat scorer and assist. Rockets nearly beat him with the first bucket, but if they don’t, they are not playing fast enough. – 7:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 in Miami!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VT9JLy78ae – 7:42 PM
NBA Preseason GAME THREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1) hothothoops.com/2022/10/10/233… – 7:33 PM
Victor Oladipo warming up to…
Victor Oladipo’s new song pic.twitter.com/OYwrsSyWD2 – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat starters: Highsmith, Strus, Dedmon, Oladipo and Vincent.
Still waiting for Rockets starters but would think Tate, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. – 7:25 PM
Heat announce additions of Kelly Saco and Jeremy Tache as Bally Sports Sun sideline reporters this season. – 7:24 PM
Caleb Martin (knee) now formally out for the Heat. So it will mean that in the first four exhibitions, Haywood Highsmith has started three times and Martin once at power forward. – 7:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) also now listed as out for tonight’s preseason game vs. Rockets. – 7:18 PM
Bally Sports Sun is filling Kristen Hewitt’s Heat TV job with 2 familiar names who already work for Bally: Jeremy Tache and Marlins’ reporter Kelly Saco. They will join Will Manso as Heat sideline reporters and halftime hosts. Hewitt left the broadcasting industry. – 7:17 PM
With so many core guys out, Heat using the opportunity to test-drive what could be the second unit by starting Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:05 PM
Heat opening with Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent tonight vs. visiting Rockets. – 7:03 PM
Official Heat starters tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting lineup tonight: Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:02 PM
first look at Dipo this season pic.twitter.com/g25JL6sKaw – 7:01 PM
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Monday night basketball 🔜 pic.twitter.com/BB5tYsEstn – 6:46 PM
Victor Oladipo getting shots up pregame… pic.twitter.com/64Mkhc3MAa – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on resting Adebayo, Butler and Lowry tonight: “We had a really good practice yesterday and a very good shootaround. It’s just our methodology of just getting ready for the season. Guys are getting their work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:59 PM
Erik Spoelstra on sitting rested Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler for rest, “It’s just our methodology of getting ready for the season. Guys are getting the work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
let’s get to it. pic.twitter.com/kZoLLtMpxq – 5:54 PM
Victor Oladipo-Nikola Jovic PnR show tonight>>>> – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is available to make his preseason debut for the Heat tonight and should have the ball in his hands a lot with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 PM
No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The Heat are deep! #HEATCulture – 5:52 PM
CORRECTED #HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) is listed as questionable. – 5:51 PM
Caleb Martin now upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat. – 5:49 PM
So the expected rotation tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Nikola Jovic?
Dewayne Dedmon
Marcus Garrett
Duncan Robinson
Jamal Cain
Haywood Highsmith – 5:47 PM
Out for Heat tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler getting the night off today vs. Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle soreness) also out. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal. – 5:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will record the first dunk tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: “I’m in a good place” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo just released his first single in two years and will soon release his first album in four years – 4:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Preseason hoops at South Beach 🌴
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/1CkC5ZmW7X – 3:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return ift.tt/JUOolAt – 3:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Get ready to cheer on your Rockets all season long with new game day styles from @KendraScott!
From necklaces and earrings to bracelets and engravings.
Shop game day must-haves at your nearest Houston store or online at https://t.co/LRulfhku9c pic.twitter.com/fRaILdRlsn – 2:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:56 PM
Nikola Jovic’s work as oversized playmaker turning heads during Heat preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson working off the dribble; praise continues for Jamal Cain; and a Blue Devil reflection on what might have been. – 1:54 PM
