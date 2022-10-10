Rockets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-1) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022

Houston Rockets 110, Miami Heat 118 (Final)

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.

2. So rotation remains a great unknown.

3. Including at power forward.

4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.

5. A Strus-Robinson 3-for-all. – 11:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Speaking of those post splits, I asked Nikola Jovic himself about those reps: pic.twitter.com/GChXV2phaF – 11:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo’s preseason debut, Jovic/Cain stand out again, the Robinson/Strus question and other stuff – 11:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Jamal Cain about Bam Adebayo’s impact on him behind the scenes, specifically defensively:

He describes his 1v1 drill with Bam at practice:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/nkpqsh5Vp8 – 11:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Oladipo’s season debut: “He’s been pushing to get out there. But I think the time was appropriate and I think the plan was appropriate coming out of training camp, and we’ll just build from there.” – 10:55 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A balanced effort and lots of 3s tonight vs. the Rockets. Relive the win Through The Lens 📸 – 10:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Dru Smith racked up 15 points and one incredible hook pass pic.twitter.com/tFKnek0UsY – 10:36 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We got our first glimpse of Dipo tonight 👀

@CoupNBA has a few Takeaways on how Vic’s debut went, and how well Miami shot in the W over Houston – 10:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Jamal Cain about watching Bam Adebayo defensively, and picking stuff up:

Says he’s been running a drill with Bam in practice

Bam and him go 1-on-1: Bam needs 3 buckets to win, Cain needs 3 stops to win

“He’s definitely had a huge impact on my defense.” – 10:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jovic says he likes playing center for the Heat because the Heat don’t make him play like a center when he plays center. (When he says it, it makes more sense.) – 10:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So I just asked Coach Spo about Nikola Jovic as a post split guy, and where he sees that going:

Goes on and on about how “unique” he is in that way

I asked a follow up:when he was describing his passing, it sounded like he was describing Bam

Talks the benefits of them together – 10:15 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

25 point outing for JG4

@creditkarma l #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/p3HK06JNiw – 10:08 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final – Miami 118, Houston 110

🔥 Strus: 24pts (5 3s) & 4rebs

🔥 Jovic: 15pts, 12rebs & 4asts

🔥 Cain: 15pts & 6rebs

🔥 Smith: 15pts & 3rebs

🔥 Robinson: 14pts (4 3s), 4asts & 3rebs

🔥 Vincent: 10pts (3 3s) & 4asts pic.twitter.com/9JJXRfZ2tN – 10:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets, as Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry sit miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic and Cain again impressed, Oladipo made his preseason debut and more – 9:58 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Hope this made your Monday a little better 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TxCLwnaDyb – 9:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tari Eason in preseason:

21 PTS | 10 REB | 9-13 FG

24 PTS | 8 REB | 8-15 FG

17 PTS | 12 REB | 8-11 FG

Looking like a steal for Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ww8nP494th – 9:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat feature second unit in Oladipo debut, with Strus pacing exhibition win over Rockets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Butler, Adebayo, Lowry get the night off, with Herro, Martin sidelined. – 9:55 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Jamal Cain over the last 3 preseason games with the Miami Heat

16.3 points

7.6 rebounds

51.5% FG

83.3% FT

He’s HIM! #HEATCulture – 9:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 118, Rockets 110. Three straight preseason wins for the Heat. – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jovic tonight:

15 PTS

12 REB

2 STL

Game high +24. pic.twitter.com/PdC9BcplhV – 9:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

KPJ and Jalen tonight

Porter Jr —

21 PTS

7 REB

6 AST

Green —

25 PTS

5 AST

5 3P

The future is bright in Houston. pic.twitter.com/VPsQ1yJKmc – 9:47 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Josh Christopher with three-consecutive buckets. Before that, the bench other than Eason was 7 of 26. – 9:47 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Nikola Jovic vs Houston Rockets (preseason)

15 points

12 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

in 23 minutes

-High self confidence

-Versatility and toughness on defense

He can do everything on the court! #HEATCulture – 9:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Jamal Cain slam on the way 😮‍💨 – 9:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bro what is this Dru Smith sky hook pass?

And why is it amazing? – 9:40 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Nikola Jovic versatility can make the Heat’s roster even deeper this season. The rook shows maturity and determination on both ends. It’s just the beginning… #HEATCulture – 9:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Ok wait

Duncan Robinson rejects the screen

Strong drive right baseline

Left hand float pass to the cutter

That’s actually such a big time read – 9:28 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Brilliant move to have Kevin Porter, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun all hit the bench at once during second units. Really keeps that offense flowing. – 9:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

12 minutes to close it out pic.twitter.com/mjPVZs1NiU – 9:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alperen Sengun has not been very involved in his 15 minutes. Looks like he could return in the fourth quarter. He is 1 of 3 with two rebounds. – 9:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 97, Rockets 90 after 3. Some good things from Green, Porter Jr., Eason and Martin but overall, things have gotten very preseasony. – 9:23 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

1️⃣ left to play in Miami.

Rockets: 90

Heat: 97

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hbm6CNfixs – 9:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 97, Rockets 90. Max Strus with 24 points on 14 shots. – 9:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 97, Rockets 90 heading into fourth of this dramatic preseason tilt. Strus with 24, Robinson and Jovic with 14 apiece. – 9:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Lucas with the technical foul in what the Rockets believe will be his last night filling in for Stephen Silas. – 9:21 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

If the question is Tari Eason? The answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/fo94SWxBSS – 9:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Pretty clear that Jalen Green put an emphasis put a special emphasis on strength training this summer.

Example:

Green finishes strong at the basket into the body of Max Strus. pic.twitter.com/446tSKZyKQ – 9:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Marcus Garrett has a Heat two-way, but in the preseason Dru Smith has been better. – 9:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Helpful back-to-back offensive plays by Usman Garuba. Backup center suits Garuba well on this roster. pic.twitter.com/pxtKIMk78W – 9:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic currently playing as the Heat’s center. He has 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. – 9:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I haven’t seen a bad outcome from a Nikola Jovic high post split this entire preseason – 9:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Usman Garuba did not get any run in the first half but is the first sub off the bench in Q3. – 9:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon to begin the second half. – 8:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jovic starts second half in place of Dedmon. – 8:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

No sign of Jae’Sean Tate at halftime so he presumably will play it safe with the ankle. That makes four regulars who are out. It also makes K.J. Martin the only Rockets player who played with Victor Oladipo in 2020-21 in the game. – 8:54 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Huge first half for Kevin Porter:

20 points

4 rebounds

3 assists

7-9 from the field

3-5 from 3-PT range

3-4 from the FT line

+6 in 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/D3kjF8dNWJ – 8:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max scored 15 of our 38 points this quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2LfY1jrfE – 8:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus scored 15 points in the last 4 and a half minutes of that quarter – 8:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Rockets averaged a league-high 16.5 turnovers last season. Have just 15 tonight, though there are two quarters to play. Porter Jr., Green combined for 38. – 8:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 64, Rockets 63. Max Strus with 15 of his 21 points in the second quarter. Also, Duncan Robinson with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep. – 8:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Strus with 21 for Heat, Robinson 14, Cain 11. – 8:39 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Quite the job share so far between Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. The two a combined 8 of 14 on 3s. – 8:37 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Strus getting loose 👀 Max up to 10 points this quarter – 8:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus starting to feel it. He has 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.

Strus was 1 of 10 on threes this preseason entering tonight. – 8:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus one-legged pull-ups?????? – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Willie Cauley-Stein’s contract with the Houston Rockets is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @spotrac. – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan and Strus getting great looks and taking advantage

But it should also be noted that this Rockets defense isn’t exactly making it SUPER tough on the shooters lol – 8:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson just rolled to the basket after setting a screen. Preseason! – 8:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets up to 12 turnovers in 15 minutes. Preseason hoops, yes, but that was their biggest shortcoming last season. – 8:20 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Tari Eason is coming, man.

https://t.co/WUzAumNTO4 pic.twitter.com/4O9N2IKnFQ – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Some first-half minutes for Boban Marjanovic. Probably not at guard, so Jalen Green returns. – 8:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter (in 6 minutes of play): 🔥🔥🔥 – 8:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat on a rapid 11-2 run. Rockets 16-point lead down to four. Rockets losing battle of third-team backcourts. – 8:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson really looking confident out there

Jamal Cain’s timing is impeccable, and now he hits the open 3

This grouping is fun – 8:14 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Up after 1️⃣!

Rockets: 37

Heat: 26

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/llxt0Ylpxs – 8:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson remains hot. He has eight points and is 2 of 3 from three-point range. – 8:13 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 8:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 37, Heat 26 after 1. Heat sitting three, maybe four starters. Rockets missing two starters. It showed when the Rockets remaining starters were on the floor and again when they sat. Green with 11, Porter Jr. 10, Eason 9, 6r. – 8:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Rockets 37, Heat 26. Without Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven and Lowry, Heat shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. Victor Oladipo with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Rockets 37, Remaining Heat 26 after one. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin or Yurtseven tonight. – 8:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What a great rotation from Jamal Cain

I like his feel for the game a lot – 8:06 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Nix out, some early minutes for TyTy Washington. – 8:06 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Daishen Nix is in street clothes — he’s out this game with “lower back tightness” – 8:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

2:10 remaining in the first quarter, we trail 30-23 pic.twitter.com/RCWihPuskX – 8:05 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green just made Victor Oladipo play twister! pic.twitter.com/7AwCr89vYd – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s first five off the bench tonight: Cain, Garrett, D. Robinson, Jovic and Smith. – 8:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jae’Sean Tate is being evaluated with right ankle soreness. He missed the first preseason game with that issue. – 8:03 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We have a TyTy Washington sighting in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Heat’s second five tonight is Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, Marcus Garrett and Dru Smith. – 8:02 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

In the first 7.5 minutes of the game:

Jalen Green: 11 points, 4-7 FG (3-4 3P), three boards, two assists

KPJ: 10 points, 3-3 FG (2-2 3P), three boards, two assists – 7:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamal Cain as first Heat reserve tonight. – 7:56 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Eric Reid (because his Jets won yesterday) is OUT tonight on the Heat broadcast. – 7:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jamal Cain, who is now on a two-way deal, is the first player off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 7:56 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

that no-look pass 👀

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/4Ryx3XQZTK – 7:55 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

LOVE this play by Jalen Green here.

1) He was making these dump off passes last year, but this one was noticeably quicker (and a no-look).

2) Will be nice to see heavy doses of Green and Sengun sharing the floor together as opposed to last year. pic.twitter.com/OKasz1DBUs – 7:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews check in. Eason subbed for Tate a few possessions ago after Tate’s second foul. Small hints about the rotation, but not much with two starters (Smith Jr., Gordon) out. – 7:55 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo is going to have the ball in his hands a ton this season – 7:53 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green is showcasing right now why he’s becoming a star. – 7:52 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Victor Oladipo, in his preseason debut, is running the Heat offense. It’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues or if they are just trying to get him the reps right now. – 7:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green 3 of 3 on 3s, off slick moves, too. KPJ 3 of 3, two of those on 3s. The Rockets can work with their starting backcourt combining for 17 points in 5 1/2 minutes. – 7:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Two early fouls on Oladipo, but figure this is a night the Heat let him play through foul trouble. – 7:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tari Eason is the first player off the Rockets bench tonight – 7:51 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat’s first six shots were all 3-pointers before Max Strus got the free throw line. – 7:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent 3

The bigger point there:

Dipo’s PnR attack drew full help to the nail

Found the open man – 7:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo makes his first shot of the preseason — an above the break three-pointer. – 7:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Victor Oladipo’s first shot since last season’s playoffs is a successful 3-pointer. – 7:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

During the Finals here one year, a bunch of us kept count of how many times the visiting team scored while the PA guy was still calling the Heat scorer and assist. Rockets nearly beat him with the first bucket, but if they don’t, they are not playing fast enough. – 7:43 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 5 in Miami!

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VT9JLy78ae – 7:42 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

NBA Preseason GAME THREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1) hothothoops.com/2022/10/10/233… – 7:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo warming up to…

Victor Oladipo’s new song pic.twitter.com/OYwrsSyWD2 – 7:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat starters: Highsmith, Strus, Dedmon, Oladipo and Vincent.

Still waiting for Rockets starters but would think Tate, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. – 7:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat announce additions of Kelly Saco and Jeremy Tache as Bally Sports Sun sideline reporters this season. – 7:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin (knee) now formally out for the Heat. So it will mean that in the first four exhibitions, Haywood Highsmith has started three times and Martin once at power forward. – 7:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) also now listed as out for tonight’s preseason game vs. Rockets. – 7:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Bally Sports Sun is filling Kristen Hewitt’s Heat TV job with 2 familiar names who already work for Bally: Jeremy Tache and Marlins’ reporter Kelly Saco. They will join Will Manso as Heat sideline reporters and halftime hosts. Hewitt left the broadcasting industry. – 7:17 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With so many core guys out, Heat using the opportunity to test-drive what could be the second unit by starting Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat opening with Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent tonight vs. visiting Rockets. – 7:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Official Heat starters tonight:

Gabe Vincent

Victor Oladipo

Max Strus

Haywood Highsmith

Dewayne Dedmon – 7:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting lineup tonight: Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

first look at Dipo this season pic.twitter.com/g25JL6sKaw – 7:01 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Monday night basketball 🔜 pic.twitter.com/BB5tYsEstn – 6:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo getting shots up pregame… pic.twitter.com/64Mkhc3MAa – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on resting Adebayo, Butler and Lowry tonight: “We had a really good practice yesterday and a very good shootaround. It’s just our methodology of just getting ready for the season. Guys are getting their work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on sitting rested Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler for rest, “It’s just our methodology of getting ready for the season. Guys are getting the work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

let’s get to it. pic.twitter.com/kZoLLtMpxq – 5:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo-Nikola Jovic PnR show tonight>>>> – 5:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo is available to make his preseason debut for the Heat tonight and should have the ball in his hands a lot with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The Heat are deep! #HEATCulture – 5:52 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

CORRECTED #HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Rockets.

Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) is listed as questionable. – 5:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin now upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat. – 5:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the expected rotation tonight:

Gabe Vincent

Victor Oladipo

Max Strus

Nikola Jovic?

Dewayne Dedmon

Marcus Garrett

Duncan Robinson

Jamal Cain

Haywood Highsmith – 5:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Out for Heat tonight:

Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – 5:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler getting the night off today vs. Rockets.

Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle soreness) also out. – 5:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal. – 5:44 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will record the first dunk tonight?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat guard Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: “I’m in a good place” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo just released his first single in two years and will soon release his first album in four years – 4:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Preseason hoops at South Beach 🌴

⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/1CkC5ZmW7X – 3:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return ift.tt/JUOolAt – 3:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Get ready to cheer on your Rockets all season long with new game day styles from @KendraScott!

From necklaces and earrings to bracelets and engravings.

Shop game day must-haves at your nearest Houston store or online at https://t.co/LRulfhku9c pic.twitter.com/fRaILdRlsn – 2:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nikola Jovic’s work as oversized playmaker turning heads during Heat preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson working off the dribble; praise continues for Jamal Cain; and a Blue Devil reflection on what might have been. – 1:54 PM