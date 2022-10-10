76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 113, Cleveland Cavaliers 97 (Final)

Danny Cunningham

On Caris LeVert picking his spots to be aggressive, J.B. Bickerstaff shortening his rotation tonight, and DG and Donovan Mitchell getting better with time. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/oct/… – 11:45 PM

Danny Cunningham

J.B. Bickerstaff on how Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have evolved since the start of camp until now. pic.twitter.com/PdGyCVM2eQ – 11:35 PM

Keith Pompey

Danuel House on his 76ers role: “My role is just to be energy, My role is to be the guy to make stuff happen, make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play up, set the screen, whatever the team needs pretty much.” – 10:51 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

Keith Pompey

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, once again, set the tempo in the first quarter. Doc Rivers said he wants him to continue doing that.

“The thing is none of those plays, we didn’t call Tyrese’s number once. We’re getting it in transition. He’s playing off the guys. – 10:49 PM

Austin Krell

It’s hard to tell what these effort levels are on defense in preseason, but this was Harden’s best play tonight by a good bit imo. Allen’s a very good interior defender and Harden took the switch, beat him to the rim, and finished over a good contest. pic.twitter.com/MU3yo64DwM – 10:42 PM

Keith Pompey

P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey lead undersized Sixers over Cavaliers in exhibition win inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:34 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs Dean Wade, who rolled his ankle tonight, said he could have gone back in the game. But Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team made the decision to hold him out. Did not want to push it. – 9:48 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said if this wouldn’t have been a preseason game, Kevin Love would have played. But it is all about getting him some extra rest and making sure he is ready and in the best shape possible for the opener. – 9:43 PM

Danny Cunningham

JB Bickerstaff said Kevin Love bumped knees in the first preseason game. Said they just wanted to be patient, would have been capable of playing tonight. – 9:38 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

Rod Boone

Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” with LaMelo’s ankle. Said he’s definitely out for Wednesday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia, as is Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/MnktX3D0QI – 9:34 PM

Marla Ridenour

Donovan Mitchell’s rhythm off in preseason home debut; #Cavs fall to #76ers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:28 PM

Ky Carlin

The player grades following another preseason win where Tyrese Maxey dominated #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:22 PM

Lauren Rosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers remain undefeated in the preseason, winning 113-97 in Cleveland.

Maxey: 19 PTS / 3-5 3fg

Harris: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST

Harden: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST

Melton: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST

House: 10 PTS / 2 STL

Milton: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST

Thybulle: 9 PTS / 3-5 3fg / 2 STL – 9:22 PM

Kyle Neubeck

3-0 start to the preseason for the Sixers, as Tyrese Maxey continues to shine brightest during the exhibition slate for Philly:

phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-cava… – 9:21 PM

Danny Cunningham

#Cavs drop this one 113-97 to Philly in preseason game No. 2. Allen had 19 for the Cavs, Garland had 17, LeVert with 13 and Mitchell with 11. – 9:20 PM

StatMuse

Tyrese Maxey in preseason:

20 PPG

18 MPG

MIP season coming? pic.twitter.com/69YGfBMBak – 9:16 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

StatMuse

Jarrett Allen tonight:

19 PTS

12 REB

Double-double machine. pic.twitter.com/hUNckLWj4Q – 9:09 PM

Lauren Rosen

Tyrese Maxey this preseason (3 games):

60 PTS

54 mins

8-12 3fg (66.7%) pic.twitter.com/Hb0STWbOTX – 9:05 PM

Gina Mizell

Doc said yesterday that the coaching staff believes they have 10-11 rotation-level players. Korkmaz was the 11th man tonight — with Embiid and Harrell out. Isaiah Joe also just entered. Cut-and-dried representation of the increased depth. – 9:01 PM

Ky Carlin

Isaiah Joe is getting some run here in the 4th. He didn’t play in Wednesday’s preseason matchup with the Cavs. #Sixers – 8:59 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Danny Cunningham

Cavs starting the fourth quarter with Diakite, Neto, Osman, Stevens, and Isaiah Mobley. – 8:52 PM

Austin Krell

We’ve entered the Georges Niang hook shot portion of tonight’s preseason affair. – 8:42 PM

Danny Cunningham

Darius Garland has quietly been really good tonight. He’s up to 17 points on just eight shots with seven assists. Has a couple of deflections on the defensive end, too. – 8:40 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

3 by 45. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tfzFY4VFzV – 8:40 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Comfortable in the mid-range.

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1Y0RL3QaQm – 8:38 PM

Danny Cunningham

Cavs have played nine guys so far with 5:36 left in the third quarter. Of those nine, three of them (Isaiah Mobley, Cedi Osman, and Robin Lopez) have played less than 10 minutes. Starters have all gotten a significant run. – 8:36 PM

Lauren Rosen

Two quick 3s for Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) to start Q3. I said this in the opener, but so cool to see his thousands of offseason practice shots become staples of his game. pic.twitter.com/yjreaYxjdK – 8:31 PM

Danny Cunningham

Dean Wade makes a relatively quick exit here in the third quarter and it looks like he was getting some medical attention from trainer Steve Spiro on the bench and holding his right knee. – 8:28 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs Dean Wade hobbles off the floor and is replaced by Isaiah Mobley. Wade was driving to the basket, got called for an offensive foul and appeared to roll his ankle. He is pointing to his right ankle on the bench. – 8:27 PM

Danny Cunningham

Cavs go with their starters to open up the second half. Allen, Wade, LeVert, Garland, Mitchell. – 8:23 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers

Lauren Rosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-50, at halftime in Cleveland.

Maxey: 17 PTS / 3-3 3fg

Harden: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

Melton: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

Tucker: 6 PTS

Harris: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST

House Jr.: 8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 8:11 PM

Gina Mizell

Cavs turned up the defensive intensity in that second quarter, but Sixers still leading by double digits at the break. Maxey cooled off after a hot shooting start, and Harden is 2-for-6 from the floor but has five rebounds and three assists. – 8:11 PM

Danny Cunningham

At the break: Sixers 61, #Cavs 50

Allen 17 pts, 8 reb, LeVert 8 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb, Garland 9 pts, 6 ast, Mitchell 3 pts (1-5), 3 reb, 2 ast 3 TOs. – 8:09 PM

Chris Fedor

There will be many factors that go into #Cavs decision at small forward, just like last year when J.B. Bickerstaff landed on Lauri Markkanen. But if it’s a competition, Caris LeVert is winning. He has been one of the best players in camp & has fit well in two preseason games. – 8:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Austin Krell

This is how Harden’s gravity as a scorer creates points without him actually doing anything. Garland takes a step too far away from home to take away the driving lane, and Harden rifles to House for a C/S. There was nothing there for House, and then Harden enters the picture. pic.twitter.com/89Z7ahjaXk – 8:05 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

8️⃣ pts in 7️⃣ mins for @Danuel House…the efficiency 🤌 pic.twitter.com/OEZCfIU4lZ – 8:03 PM

Kelsey Russo

#Cavs Caris LeVert hit their first 3 of the night. He’s looked pretty good tonight so far. – 8:02 PM

Derek Bodner

Something @Rich Hoffman and I discussed on the latest pod: the last Sixers player to have improved as much during his Sixers career as Tyrese Maxey has is _____ ? – 8:01 PM

Kelsey Russo

After a tough start for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the offensive end, that was a really nice dunk from him off a pass from Darius Garland. – 8:01 PM

Danny Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell catches a lob from Darius Garland. I love a good 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-1 alley oop. – 8:01 PM

Danny Cunningham

Caris LeVert makes the first 3-pointer of the night for the Cavs. His second run has been much better than his first. He’s got six points, three assists, and a pair of boards to go along with a block. Competing well defensively, too. – 8:00 PM

Danny Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell has missed his first four free throw attempts…the fourth one gets waived off due to a lane violation against the Sixers and on his fifth try, Mitchell makes one. His first preseason points at home for the Cavs. – 7:59 PM

Danny Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell in for a third run tonight. He’s out there with the rest of the starting unit. – 7:56 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Gina Mizell

Jamal Murray 🤝 Danuel House Jr.

(Yours truly covering dudes who do the bow and arrow 3-pointer celebration) – 7:48 PM

Lauren Rosen

A very good few seconds for @Matisse Thybulle.

He’s had more than a few great heads-up plays on an expiring clock over his @Philadelphia 76ers tenure – love to see it. pic.twitter.com/mrAt523n4j – 7:48 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Gina Mizell

Another blistering scoring start for Maxey was the story of the first quarter, but Melton populated the box score with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes. – 7:43 PM

Ky Carlin

Good to see Matisse Thybulle keep shooting and having it pay off for him on that one. The biggest thing Doc Rivers wants to see with him is his willingness to shoot even after a few misses. #Sixers – 7:42 PM

Danny Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell having a rough go of it so far. He played nine first quarter minutes, missed all three shots he took, missed a pair of free throws, and turned it over three times. Not great. – 7:41 PM

Austin Krell

Paul Reed had a couple possessions switched out onto an island with Garland, one of the shiftiest young point guards in the league. Settled for a pass-out and a long prayer of a three. Good sequence. – 7:36 PM

Chris Fedor

I would just like to point out, the one dude who shouts “MVP” every time #Cavs Cedi Osman — and only Osman — is at the free throw line still has tickets this season. – 7:36 PM

Marla Ridenour

The loyal guy who yells “MVP” for Cedi Osman is in the house again this season. #Cavs – 7:36 PM

Danny Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell back into the game. Played the first seven minutes before exiting. He’s out there with the bench unit of Okoro, RoLo, I. Mobley, and Cedi Osman. – 7:35 PM

Ky Carlin

De’Anthony Melton has been a terror on the defensive end. This is what the team was hoping for and expecting when they brought him in here. He’s been bothering Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. #Sixers – 7:34 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs Kevin Love just strolled out of the locker room and sat in between two coaches with Cleveland trailing 21-7 around the 5-minute mark of the second preseason game. – 7:28 PM

Gina Mizell

Matisse Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. Quickly draws a charge while guarding Mitchell. – 7:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Rich Hoffman

Keith Pompey

Things are coming too easy for Maxey (11 points on 4-5 shooting) – 7:21 PM

Gina Mizell

Melton pushing the ball off the rebound set up that wiiiiide open corner 3 by Tucker. Sixers are undersized tonight but have three guys on the floor who can initiate. The Melton-Maxey backcourt combo could be particularly electric this season. – 7:18 PM

Ky Carlin

That’s the 1st Sixer bucket for PJ Tucker as he drills a corner triple. Philly is 4/5 from downtown and they have a 12-5 lead over the Cavs on the road. #Sixers – 7:17 PM

Lauren Rosen

If @Tyrese Maxey is making these this season…

Look out, league 👀 pic.twitter.com/zFb4l4DOuH – 7:16 PM

Rich Hoffman

Tyrese Maxey has three 3s in less than three minutes. He’s good at basketball. – 7:15 PM

Austin Krell

Maxey is 8/10 from 3 in the preseason. – 7:15 PM

Lauren Rosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers‘ 9 points thus far tonight:

@Tyrese Maxey: 3-3 3fg, 3 mins

Honestly a legendary preseason performance thus far. – 7:15 PM

Keith Pompey

Montrezl Harrell sits out of #Sixers’ preseason game against Cavaliers, joining Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM

Gina Mizell

Tyrese Maxey is a quick 3-for-4 from the floor — and the miss rattled around every part of the rim before popping out. His efficiency has been insane during the preseason. – 7:15 PM

Ky Carlin

It’s getting to a point where you really can’t leave Tyrese Maxey alone on triples. He’s 3/3 on 3s in this 1st quarter after he was 3/3 from deep against the Cavs on Wednesday. #Sixers – 7:15 PM

Kyle Neubeck

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Tyrese Maxey is going off early. Three 3s in 3 minutes – 7:15 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs Caris LeVert starts the game guarding Philly’s James Harden. LeVert, who looks like he could be the starting small forward, is ready to channel his inner stopper — and looking forward to that responsibility.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/c… – 7:14 PM

Danny Cunningham

That’s at least twice in two games we’ve seen #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen switch onto James Harden and hold his own. – 7:14 PM

Danny Cunningham

Pretty loud ovation — considering it’s the preseason — for Donovan Mitchell as he’s introduced as part of the starting lineup. Imagine it will be much louder come Oct. 23rd when he’s introduced before a game that counts. – 7:08 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Law Murray

Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.

Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale

Tu: CHI, POR

We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC

Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA

Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM

Kelsey Russo

#Cavs starting five for tonight’s preseason game: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 6:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Your #CavsSixers Starting Five!

@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LuBaYmLiWb – 6:29 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

tonight’s starting five:

🔔 @James Harden

🔔 @Tobias Harris

🔔 P.J. Tucker

🔔 @De’Anthony Melton

🔔 @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/iMKSiNhT7H – 6:26 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Keith Pompey

#Sixers center Montrezl Harrell (intercostal strain) will not play in tonight’s game against Cavs. – 5:55 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs are going to start Dean Wade at power forward in place of banged-up Kevin Love (and Evan Mobley), which means Caris LeVert gets the start at small forward for a second straight preseason game

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 5:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers

Michael Scotto

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:31 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs Kevin Love will not play in tonight’s preseason game against Philadelphia as a precaution after bumping knees in a recent practice, sources tell @clevelanddotcom

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 5:29 PM

Ky Carlin

As he gets set for his 1st season with the team, Danuel House Jr. is becoming a favorite within the locker room #Sixers

sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/dan… via @SixersWire – 5:22 PM

Keith Pompey

#Sixers’ Shake Milton wants to move on from last season, reprise role as second-unit spark plug inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 PM

They will use you to the point where you don’t know who you are. IF YOU LET THEM! – 2:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Derek Bodner

Week in review:

* Where the Sixers roster stands after waiving Trevelin Queen

* Thoughts on the battle for the last roster spot.

* What to look out for in the final two preseason games.

dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 2:15 PM

Ky Carlin

In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… via @SixersWire – 1:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

