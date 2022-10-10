Wizards vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (1-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (4-4) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022

Washington Wizards 116, Charlotte Hornets 107 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Washington misses 3 with 2 seconds left. #Suns lose 107-105 after trailing by 9. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/gk5JZaW2ux – 11:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Nuggets 107, #Suns 105 Final. Washington Jr. misses contested 3 with two seconds left. – 11:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up two with 1:11 left as Washington hits 3. – 11:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Seen some good things tonight out of Duane Washington Jr. Would like to see him get some opportunities to crack the rotation moving forward, even if it’s on the fringes – 11:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“I thought it was more balanced play,” stated Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about the middle two quarters. “I thought we did a lot of good things on offense. We got shots, and our defense was much better.” – 11:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Okogie on floor with Landale, Lee, Washington Jr. and Luwawu-Cabarrot on the floor. #Suns #Nuggets – 11:04 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

A little Porzingis info, Wes Unseld Jr.'s hopes for Bradley Beal this week and Kyle Kuzma's thoughts on early transition defense issues

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said "fingers crossed" regarding LaMelo Ball after Ball left Monday's preseason game with an ankle injury.

➡️ https://t.co/2dN4ytyX75 pic.twitter.com/dcLufKM4Dk – 10:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo got injured in the #Hornets preseason loss to Washington and didn’t return.

“It’s just tough seeing your brother go down like that,” Terry Rozier said. “Especially the franchise, a big part of this team.”

More reaction and what we know:

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:22 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Nets have hired former Hornets and Pistons GM Jeff Bower in a scouting role, league sources say.

Bower joins Brooklyn after a stint in the Suns’ front office, which ended after Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals in 2020-21.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight's Player of the Game is @Terry Rozier.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Thought Duane Washington Jr. looked good. Important to see the on-ball defense and picking out of passes. A good base to build off for a young player given the shooter and scorer he is. – 9:52 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wes Unseld Jr. said he doesn’t think Porzingis’s left ankle sprain will be too bad. Said Porzingis was ready to come in for the second half but no need to push in preseason.

“Just a quick ankle twist, nothing severe.” – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Okogie on the drive, missed the contested layup. #Suns up five as Washington is fouled on drive. – 9:41 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” with LaMelo’s ankle. Said he’s definitely out for Wednesday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia, as is Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/MnktX3D0QI – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Washington Jr. 3. #Suns up five. – 9:34 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City GoGo is going to have a squad; I’m hoping to see more Washington Wizards fans support this group. – 9:32 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Several Wizards players — Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford — had good stat lines tonight, but it’s tough to put much stock in preseason numbers. What really matters in the preseason is to avoid injuries, and Porziņģis’ ankle sprain should be top of mind. – 9:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained left ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/hor… – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Washington Jr., Damion Lee and Jock Landale in with Booker and Bridges. #Suns up two with Bridges knocking down his third 3 on four attempts. #Nuggets – 9:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Learn from this. Move on to the next one.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Grand Rapids backcourt debuts as Duane Washington Jr. checks in for Chris Paul to play alongside Devin Booker – 9:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

that’s a preseason DUB 🗣

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/oQCYkKVBT4 – 9:26 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets 116-107.

Porzingis lead the team with 20, Kuzma 15, Hachimura 15, Gafford 14, Barton 10, Wright 10. Washington moves to (1-2) in preseason play. – 9:25 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards beat the Hornets in their third preseason game. Porzingis left with an ankle injury, Hachimura, Kuzma, Gafford and Wright among those who played well. Wiz shot 12-for-31 (38.7%) from deep. – 9:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets lose to Washington 116-107 – 9:24 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Quenton Jackson with the 3. Q is a dawg. He wants to go at the team’s best players, he told me. This organization has found a gem. – 9:20 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

LaMelo Ball apparently went down with a left ankle injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bKVjjb7PfI – 9:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

J-THREE THOR. 🔥

@thorrjt | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/uCczl8PnIN – 9:12 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards Players talked about how dropping that second game in Japan lit a fire in them. Great to see the team show grit and take the lead from the Hornets in Q4. – 9:12 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura loves his midrange game (as he should). Every time he’s asked about his 3-point shooting, he circles back to how his bread and butter is the midrange. – 9:09 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

8 with the slam 🔥

📊 @Rui Hachimura: 13 PTS | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/bzkO5ux2M2 – 9:04 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

12 minutes left.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/2QLzN13mAR – 8:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

We’ve seen a lot of creativity from Kyle Kuzma passing on the run in the preseason so far. Could be a plus in the Wizards’ offense if he protects the ball/has shooters to find on the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/etsgjl9f9k – 8:52 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

dammit, looks like we lost Porzingis and LaMelo to ankle sprains in same game. – 8:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A little floater for your feed 🤩

@Terry Rozier

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/EfX9Qz9JKS – 8:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are calling it a sprained left ankle for LaMelo. He’s out for the rest of the game. – 8:40 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of Charlotte’s game tonight after sustaining a left ankle sprain.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Charlotte Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Washington Wizards. – 8:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) left the game in the 3Q and will not return to tonight’s preseason game. – 8:39 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Still doing double-takes when I look at a Wizards box score and see “M. Morris”

This is what preseason is for. – 8:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo heading to the locker room after rolling his left ankle after coming down on a Wizards player. pic.twitter.com/GdJIcdKKHr – 8:39 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

BIG KUZ ENERGY 🗣

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis won’t return tonight, the Wizards say. Not surprising, of course, given it’s the preseason. – 8:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kristaps tonight:

20 PTS

5-10 FG

3-4 3P

7-7 FT

In just 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YCgPltJ10i – 8:32 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Could live without all the replays of Kristaps Porzingis turning his ankle – 8:29 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards say. – 8:28 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porziņģis (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game, the Wizards announced. – 8:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets say Mason Plumlee (left foot sprain) will miss the remainder of tonight’s game. Nick Richards is starting the second half at center. – 8:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (left foot sprain) will miss the remainder of tonight’s preseason game vs WAS. – 8:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Bouk with the slam! 💥

@HornetsOnBally | @James Bouknight pic.twitter.com/0Q9HhUNECL – 8:23 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Flight 21 is ready for takeoff 🛫

#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/SJs13QjfTU – 8:21 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis left late in the first half after tweaking his ankle (could be minor, we’ll see), but he was great before that: 20 pts in 16 min on 5-10 FG and 3-4 3PT. – 8:20 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

back in a few.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/vJBLug8HtB – 8:17 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards lead the Hornets 61-58 at halftime. Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 20. – 8:17 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Kristaps Porzingis walked back to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. We’ll have to wait for an update from the Wizards on it. – 8:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

NBCSW broadcast shows Kristaps Porzingis heading to the locker room early for halftime after rolling his ankle stepping on a Hornets player’s shoe under the rim. – 8:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WE ALL SEE YOU NICK!! 😤

@HornetsOnBally | @Nick Richards pic.twitter.com/u8YwuCCeBS – 8:05 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

6 is hoopin’ 🗣

#DCAboveAll | @Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/zQj2nHNV6y – 7:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"no way" – @Nick Richards

📹: @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/oqUZqq5wpC – 7:57 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Kelly Oubre is feeling Mo Money Mo Problems. P.J. Washington eventually catches the vibe. pic.twitter.com/UBvAgA6ahZ – 7:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Here’s Wizards’ rookie Johnny Davis’ first NBA preseason basket. Must have felt good after he started out 0-for-13 across three games. pic.twitter.com/CTRhjCgMAW – 7:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards is up to 9 points and 4 rebounds. He’s having a solid game. – 7:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Up after 1 ⬆️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kULsFOrAdI – 7:38 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

A lot of positives in the first quarter from the Washington Wizards. Defense and 3-point shooting.

The Wizards are up 36 – 23 over Charlotte after Q1. Kristaps Porzinigis leads Washington with 11. – 7:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Strong start for the Wizards, who scored 36 pts in the 1st quarter. They shot 6-for-12 from 3PT and forced 8 turnovers. – 7:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Rough start for the Hornets young players, especially for Thor and Bouknight. Really not sure what Bouk is thinking here, overthinking it and loose handle on show again. pic.twitter.com/0aNPlhYuPS – 7:36 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

KP is cookin’ in Q1 🔥

📊 11 PTS | 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/d6nmyPQgDu – 7:31 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Current #Hornets lineup:

Dennis Smith Jr.

James Bouknight

Jalen McDaniels

JT Thor

Nick Richards – 7:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First sub off the bench tonight: JT Thor. – 7:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Monte Morris to Kristaps Porzingis pick-and-pop combo has potential. pic.twitter.com/N1In4QqOUF – 7:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry doing Terry things 🕺

@HornetsOnBally | @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/8krgXcGAyF – 7:25 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

This was called for out of bounds, NOT a travel… How many steps LaMelo!?😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6yjR4M57a – 7:20 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

We’re seeing early on why Will Barton had more assists last season than any player on the Wizards’ roster. He can make plays for others. – 7:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford said post game after playing the Celtics that the Hornets were “Over Helping”. Thought Melo and McDaniels were both guilty on this occasion pic.twitter.com/CPgz5xKUE9 – 7:14 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters vs. Hornets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 7:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.

Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale

Tu: CHI, POR

We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC

Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA

Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert out tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. will employ a starting lineup of Monté Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, the team said. – 6:42 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Starters tonight in Charlotte:

Morris

Barton

Gill

Kuzma

Porzingis – 6:42 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

First five hoopin’ against the Hornets 🐝

Tap in on @NBCSWashington 📺 pic.twitter.com/Oe1ITsK4FO – 6:40 PM

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cNayWobFCh – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre getting his pregame work in even though he’s not playing against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ezYm0sFSUF – 6:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward warming up for his preseason debut. Short minute bursts for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/nEa6kncBX1 – 6:08 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija (left groin strain) did a little 3v3 with coaches yesterday then with players today. He’s out tonight but Unseld said he continues to ramp up. – 5:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs WAS

Gordon Hayward is now available.

Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.

Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) is out.

PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth – 5:36 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, PJ Washington WILL NOT play tonight. Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. will suit up. Jalen McDaniels will start vs. Wizards. – 5:33 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal is out of covid protocols but won’t play in tonight’s preseason game in Charlotte. The Wizards were awaiting the results of a PCR test — Beal is now day-to-day with a non-covid illness. – 5:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington or Cody Martin tonight for the #Hornets vs. the Wizards. Jalen McDaniels will start at power forward. – 5:20 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Wizards say Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He will be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He won’t play tonight in Charlotte, and he’ll be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal has been cleared from health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He is still out for tonight’s game. – 5:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards play their 3rd preseason game, at the Hornets, tonight at 7 pm on NBCSW. Beal, Kispert and Avdija are out. Could be a good opportunity for rookie Johnny Davis to both play and get up shots before the regular season begins. – 3:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Looking to take another step forward tonight.

📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/s29LyYzQSl – 3:10 PM

#DCAboveAll x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/eNdUymP6mp – 3:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

