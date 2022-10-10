Wizards vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Washington Wizards (1-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (4-4) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Washington Wizards 116, Charlotte Hornets 107 (Final)
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Seen some good things tonight out of Duane Washington Jr. Would like to see him get some opportunities to crack the rotation moving forward, even if it’s on the fringes – 11:22 PM
“I thought it was more balanced play,” stated Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about the middle two quarters. “I thought we did a lot of good things on offense. We got shots, and our defense was much better.” – 11:14 PM
A little Porzingis info, Wes Unseld Jr.’s hopes for Bradley Beal this week and Kyle Kuzma’s thoughts on early transition defense issues await you YES, YOU! here: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 11:01 PM
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” regarding LaMelo Ball after Ball left Monday’s preseason game with an ankle injury.
LaMelo got injured in the #Hornets preseason loss to Washington and didn’t return.
“It’s just tough seeing your brother go down like that,” Terry Rozier said. “Especially the franchise, a big part of this team.”
The Nets have hired former Hornets and Pistons GM Jeff Bower in a scouting role, league sources say.
Bower joins Brooklyn after a stint in the Suns’ front office, which ended after Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals in 2020-21.
Thought Duane Washington Jr. looked good. Important to see the on-ball defense and picking out of passes. A good base to build off for a young player given the shooter and scorer he is. – 9:52 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he doesn’t think Porzingis’s left ankle sprain will be too bad. Said Porzingis was ready to come in for the second half but no need to push in preseason.
“Just a quick ankle twist, nothing severe.” – 9:42 PM
Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” with LaMelo’s ankle. Said he’s definitely out for Wednesday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia, as is Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/MnktX3D0QI – 9:34 PM
The Capital City GoGo is going to have a squad; I’m hoping to see more Washington Wizards fans support this group. – 9:32 PM
Several Wizards players — Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford — had good stat lines tonight, but it’s tough to put much stock in preseason numbers. What really matters in the preseason is to avoid injuries, and Porziņģis’ ankle sprain should be top of mind. – 9:32 PM
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained left ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/hor… – 9:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets 116-107.
Porzingis lead the team with 20, Kuzma 15, Hachimura 15, Gafford 14, Barton 10, Wright 10. Washington moves to (1-2) in preseason play. – 9:25 PM
Wizards beat the Hornets in their third preseason game. Porzingis left with an ankle injury, Hachimura, Kuzma, Gafford and Wright among those who played well. Wiz shot 12-for-31 (38.7%) from deep. – 9:24 PM
#Hornets lose to Washington 116-107 – 9:24 PM
Quenton Jackson with the 3. Q is a dawg. He wants to go at the team’s best players, he told me. This organization has found a gem. – 9:20 PM
LaMelo Ball apparently went down with a left ankle injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bKVjjb7PfI – 9:17 PM
Wizards Players talked about how dropping that second game in Japan lit a fire in them. Great to see the team show grit and take the lead from the Hornets in Q4. – 9:12 PM
Rui Hachimura loves his midrange game (as he should). Every time he’s asked about his 3-point shooting, he circles back to how his bread and butter is the midrange. – 9:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve seen a lot of creativity from Kyle Kuzma passing on the run in the preseason so far. Could be a plus in the Wizards’ offense if he protects the ball/has shooters to find on the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/etsgjl9f9k – 8:52 PM
dammit, looks like we lost Porzingis and LaMelo to ankle sprains in same game. – 8:45 PM
#Hornets are calling it a sprained left ankle for LaMelo. He’s out for the rest of the game. – 8:40 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of Charlotte’s game tonight after sustaining a left ankle sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Washington Wizards. – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) left the game in the 3Q and will not return to tonight’s preseason game. – 8:39 PM
Still doing double-takes when I look at a Wizards box score and see “M. Morris”
This is what preseason is for. – 8:39 PM
LaMelo heading to the locker room after rolling his left ankle after coming down on a Wizards player. pic.twitter.com/GdJIcdKKHr – 8:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis won’t return tonight, the Wizards say. Not surprising, of course, given it’s the preseason. – 8:34 PM
Kristaps tonight:
20 PTS
5-10 FG
3-4 3P
7-7 FT
In just 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YCgPltJ10i – 8:32 PM
Could live without all the replays of Kristaps Porzingis turning his ankle – 8:29 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards say. – 8:28 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game, the Wizards announced. – 8:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:26 PM
#Hornets say Mason Plumlee (left foot sprain) will miss the remainder of tonight’s game. Nick Richards is starting the second half at center. – 8:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (left foot sprain) will miss the remainder of tonight’s preseason game vs WAS. – 8:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis left late in the first half after tweaking his ankle (could be minor, we’ll see), but he was great before that: 20 pts in 16 min on 5-10 FG and 3-4 3PT. – 8:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Wizards lead the Hornets 61-58 at halftime. Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 20. – 8:17 PM
Kristaps Porzingis walked back to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. We’ll have to wait for an update from the Wizards on it. – 8:15 PM
NBCSW broadcast shows Kristaps Porzingis heading to the locker room early for halftime after rolling his ankle stepping on a Hornets player’s shoe under the rim. – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kelly Oubre is feeling Mo Money Mo Problems. P.J. Washington eventually catches the vibe. pic.twitter.com/UBvAgA6ahZ – 7:56 PM
Here’s Wizards’ rookie Johnny Davis’ first NBA preseason basket. Must have felt good after he started out 0-for-13 across three games. pic.twitter.com/CTRhjCgMAW – 7:55 PM
Nick Richards is up to 9 points and 4 rebounds. He’s having a solid game. – 7:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A lot of positives in the first quarter from the Washington Wizards. Defense and 3-point shooting.
The Wizards are up 36 – 23 over Charlotte after Q1. Kristaps Porzinigis leads Washington with 11. – 7:37 PM
Strong start for the Wizards, who scored 36 pts in the 1st quarter. They shot 6-for-12 from 3PT and forced 8 turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Rough start for the Hornets young players, especially for Thor and Bouknight. Really not sure what Bouk is thinking here, overthinking it and loose handle on show again. pic.twitter.com/0aNPlhYuPS – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Current #Hornets lineup:
Dennis Smith Jr.
James Bouknight
Jalen McDaniels
JT Thor
Nick Richards – 7:29 PM
First sub off the bench tonight: JT Thor. – 7:26 PM
The Monte Morris to Kristaps Porzingis pick-and-pop combo has potential. pic.twitter.com/N1In4QqOUF – 7:26 PM
This was called for out of bounds, NOT a travel… How many steps LaMelo!?😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6yjR4M57a – 7:20 PM
We’re seeing early on why Will Barton had more assists last season than any player on the Wizards’ roster. He can make plays for others. – 7:15 PM
Clifford said post game after playing the Celtics that the Hornets were “Over Helping”. Thought Melo and McDaniels were both guilty on this occasion pic.twitter.com/CPgz5xKUE9 – 7:14 PM
Wizards starters vs. Hornets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 7:02 PM
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
With Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert out tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. will employ a starting lineup of Monté Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, the team said. – 6:42 PM
Starters tonight in Charlotte:
Morris
Barton
Gill
Kuzma
Porzingis – 6:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kelly Oubre getting his pregame work in even though he’s not playing against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ezYm0sFSUF – 6:12 PM
Gordon Hayward warming up for his preseason debut. Short minute bursts for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/nEa6kncBX1 – 6:08 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija (left groin strain) did a little 3v3 with coaches yesterday then with players today. He’s out tonight but Unseld said he continues to ramp up. – 5:42 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Gordon Hayward is now available.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) is out.
PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, PJ Washington WILL NOT play tonight. Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. will suit up. Jalen McDaniels will start vs. Wizards. – 5:33 PM
Bradley Beal is out of covid protocols but won’t play in tonight’s preseason game in Charlotte. The Wizards were awaiting the results of a PCR test — Beal is now day-to-day with a non-covid illness. – 5:21 PM
No Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington or Cody Martin tonight for the #Hornets vs. the Wizards. Jalen McDaniels will start at power forward. – 5:20 PM
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He will be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:19 PM
Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He won’t play tonight in Charlotte, and he’ll be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:18 PM
Bradley Beal has been cleared from health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He is still out for tonight’s game. – 5:18 PM
The Wizards play their 3rd preseason game, at the Hornets, tonight at 7 pm on NBCSW. Beal, Kispert and Avdija are out. Could be a good opportunity for rookie Johnny Davis to both play and get up shots before the regular season begins. – 3:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Asked why the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants all seem to have improved over the last two seasons and jumped ahead of Washington, Ron Rivera says “quarterback.” Says the other teams have had continuity at QB while Washington has not, but also says he believes in Wentz going forward. – 3:13 PM
Looking to take another step forward tonight.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Still not sure how Matt Rhule outlasted James Borrego and was the longest-tenured pro coach in Charlotte. – 2:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
