ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
Yardbarker
WWE RAW Results (10/10): Roman Reigns Appears, US Title Match
A backstage video of DX airs as they tease their 25th anniversary celebration segment tonight. The Bloodline comes out to kick off the season premiere of Raw. Jey Uso is a focus as Sami Zayn talks about the issues they’ve had lately and how they want him to be cool. Matt Riddle interrupts and makes a case for getting one more world title shot against Reigns. Riddle and Zayn proceed to argue about saying the word “yeet.” A challenge is made for Riddle vs. Zayn tonight in Brooklyn.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Official Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and two days later on RAW, they aired another set of vignettes. The Eater of World is set to appear on SmackDown this week as well, and it appears that he will stay there. PW Insider reports that Bray Wyatt was assigned...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley wants to reunite The Hurt Business at some point in WWE
Despite finding success during the pandemic era, WWE broke up The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in early 2021. They kept Lashley and MVP together as MVP would be the manager of Lashley, who was pushed as a top star. MVP sided with Omos, who...
ringsidenews.com
Belief Bray Wyatt Will Work With Alexa Bliss Again
Bray Wyatt was shockingly released by WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for many months before Wyatt got released. Back in 2020, Alexa Bliss aligned herself with Bray Wyatt and showed off a very different side of herself. She had a huge role to play in Wyatt’s feud with Randy Orton as well.
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
ringsidenews.com
Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW
The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
Yardbarker
Solo Sikoa hadn’t seen Roman Reigns in over 20 years before WWE debut
Solo Sikoa says he wasn't close with Roman Reigns growing up but the two are starting to form a relationship. Sikoa's WWE main roster debut took place at Clash at the Castle, as he helped his cousin retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew Mcintyre. The 29-year-old was asked about his main roster call-up during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
