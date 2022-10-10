Read full article on original website
Ohio State Shakes Off Early Mistakes In Win Over Michigan State
Ohio State’s win over Michigan State was headlined by gaudy statistics from third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. But, the Buckeyes also showcased their resilience by bouncing back from a few early momentum plays that fell into Michigan State’s favor. Although Ohio State largely overmatched the Spartans for much of the afternoon, head coach Ryan Day acknowledged that he felt the team got off to a slow start following the win.
Ohio State Names Players Of The Game In Win Over Michigan State
Following Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State this past weekend, the Buckeyes named Players of the Game to recognize some impressive individual performances against the Spartans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named Offensive Player of the Game. He finished 21-of-26 passing for 361 yards and six touchdowns, which ties...
Ohio State Seeking Health During Off Week
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media Tuesday in advance of the Buckeyes’ off week, and he said the break is coming at a good time as Ohio State tries to return several injured Buckeyes to the field. “I think it does come at a good...
Offensive Line Seeing Short-Yardage Success￼
For as badly as Ohio State eventually beat Michigan State Oct. 8, as the first quarter ended the game was still very much in contention. With the Buckeyes up a mere 14-7, they faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 42-yard line to open the second frame. Electing to go for it despite the supreme field position it could hand the Spartans, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and staff had a lot of space to consider the play call.
Joe Roberts, Former Ohio State Men’s Basketball Captain And National Champion, Passes At 86
Former Ohio State men’s basketball captain and national champion Joe Roberts passed away at the age of 86 this week following a battle with cancer. Roberts averaged 11.0 points per game at forward for the Buckeyes’ 1960 national championship team, capping a three-year career in Columbus. He was a letter winner all three years.
Cornerback Play Comes Under Microscope During Off Week
Although Ohio State’s defense has shown dramatic strides from a season ago, there are still several question marks surrounding the unit as the Buckeyes enter their off week. The most notable quandary lies in the play and health of the cornerbacks, a unit that has just six scholarship players. Despite the uncertainty around the position, the Buckeyes still rank No. 8 in the nation in passing yards allowed — giving up just 160.3 yards per game. With attention to the unit, head coach Ryan Day noted that he feels the cornerbacks are close to reaching their potential but need to focus on finishing each play.
Chris Holtmann Still Seeking Team Identity At Big Ten Media Days
With Ohio State’s season-opener less than a month away, head coach Chris Holtmann is undergoing the task of putting the pieces together with such a new roster. With four freshmen, three transfers and two walks-ons, Ohio State went through a near-complete roster transformation during the offseason. As several impact players left in the offseason — including E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham and Kyle Young — Holtmann noted that his group is still building rapport with one another.
Kevin McGuff Talks Upcoming Season At Big Ten Media Days
Ohio State women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff spoke briefly at Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Wednesday in advance of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Tennessee on Nov. 8. McGuff and the program were also represented by senior guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell, who made the...
