Offensive Line Seeing Short-Yardage Success￼

For as badly as Ohio State eventually beat Michigan State Oct. 8, as the first quarter ended the game was still very much in contention. With the Buckeyes up a mere 14-7, they faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 42-yard line to open the second frame. Electing to go for it despite the supreme field position it could hand the Spartans, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and staff had a lot of space to consider the play call.
buckeyesports.com

Cornerback Play Comes Under Microscope During Off Week

Although Ohio State’s defense has shown dramatic strides from a season ago, there are still several question marks surrounding the unit as the Buckeyes enter their off week. The most notable quandary lies in the play and health of the cornerbacks, a unit that has just six scholarship players. Despite the uncertainty around the position, the Buckeyes still rank No. 8 in the nation in passing yards allowed — giving up just 160.3 yards per game. With attention to the unit, head coach Ryan Day noted that he feels the cornerbacks are close to reaching their potential but need to focus on finishing each play.
buckeyesports.com

Joe Roberts Passes At 86

Former Ohio State men’s basketball captain and national champion Joe Roberts passed away at the age of 86 this week following a battle with cancer. Roberts averaged 11.0 points per game at forward for the Buckeyes’ 1960 national championship team, capping a three-year career in Columbus. He was a letter winner all three years.
