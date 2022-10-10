Although Ohio State’s defense has shown dramatic strides from a season ago, there are still several question marks surrounding the unit as the Buckeyes enter their off week. The most notable quandary lies in the play and health of the cornerbacks, a unit that has just six scholarship players. Despite the uncertainty around the position, the Buckeyes still rank No. 8 in the nation in passing yards allowed — giving up just 160.3 yards per game. With attention to the unit, head coach Ryan Day noted that he feels the cornerbacks are close to reaching their potential but need to focus on finishing each play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO