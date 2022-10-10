ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Marquette, NE
Creighton, NE
Sports
City
Creighton, NE
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Louisville, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Five Peru State WBB players named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

(Peru, Neb.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced on their National Awards Day that nearly 11,000 student-athletes nation-wide were named as 2021-22 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Five Peru State women's basketball players made the list. Fifth-year senior Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) led the group. Academic seniors...
PERU, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D I#Depaul#The Avca Division#Huskers#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Sports
Marquette University
lswhawk.com

Frost’s Failures and Ours

This is the third time I’ve sat down to write this in the last three weeks. I’m sure that Husker Nation is just as annoyed as me due to the constant changes to the coaching staff along with the losses piling up. My Dad and I sat down...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse allocates for disc golf

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council approved construction of a disc golf course at Williams Park. Nathaniel Cordray proposed the project for his Eagle scout badge. He will work with Zeb Kreifels of Syracuse to construct six bases and three baskets. The city allocated $2,800 for the bases. Cordray...
SYRACUSE, NE
klkntv.com

49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy