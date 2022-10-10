Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir Johnson
Rahmir Johnson during a gamePhoto by David Berding/Getty Images. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph give an update on running back Rahmir Johnson’s status heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
247Sports
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Women’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team was up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the squad heading into a big 2022-’23 season shared all around. For all of...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers focused on improving heading into game against Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph addressed the media Tuesday ahead of this weekend's contest against Purdue. After a 14-13 win against Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are traveling to face the Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Joseph said Nebraska's focus is...
News Channel Nebraska
Five Peru State WBB players named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes
(Peru, Neb.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced on their National Awards Day that nearly 11,000 student-athletes nation-wide were named as 2021-22 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Five Peru State women's basketball players made the list. Fifth-year senior Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) led the group. Academic seniors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s father has harsh words for Mickey Joseph
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska football team announced that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda was entering the transfer portal. While the news was not exactly shocking, it was a bit disappointing considering all the good vibes that have been around the program the last couple of weeks. However, while the departure...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
247Sports
Even if likely Fidone doesn't play in 2022, positives are being expressed about his comeback
It's actually not all that discouraging, Thursday's update. The discouraging part already happened back in March. Now it's about making sure the comeback is as successful as it can be. There never should have been anything close to an assumption that Thomas Fidone was going to play a snap this...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR heads to portal on final day of transfer window following Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska football had a wideout go into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted about the decision from his Twitter account. Garcia-Castaneda appeared in four games this season. He had a breakout game versus Northwestern in the season opener with 120 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. The former Nebraska...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lswhawk.com
Frost’s Failures and Ours
This is the third time I’ve sat down to write this in the last three weeks. I’m sure that Husker Nation is just as annoyed as me due to the constant changes to the coaching staff along with the losses piling up. My Dad and I sat down...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse allocates for disc golf
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council approved construction of a disc golf course at Williams Park. Nathaniel Cordray proposed the project for his Eagle scout badge. He will work with Zeb Kreifels of Syracuse to construct six bases and three baskets. The city allocated $2,800 for the bases. Cordray...
klkntv.com
49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
Comments / 0