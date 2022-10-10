Read full article on original website
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders. "We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of...
U.S. warns of sanctions against suppliers of ammunition to Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday warned it can impose sanctions on people, countries and companies that provide ammunition to Russia or support its military-industrial complex, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, at a first-of-its kind gathering...
N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it...
