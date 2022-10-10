ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Constance Wars
3d ago

I hope that all citizens get registered to.vote and that everyone has to prove they are a citizen to vote

KXAN

New poll: Abbott up 8% over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters

According to results from the latest Marist Poll about the Texas governor's race, Abbott has an eight percentage point advantage over O'Rourke among likely voters (52%-44%). When the poll took into account only the registered voters who responded, though, Abbott's lead over O'Rourke narrows a bit to four percentage points (49%-45%). Pollsters noted the latter results came from a question asking who undecided voters are learning toward if the election happened today.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Following the Money Trail

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

1-on-1 conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on bussing migrants, abortion law, school safety, more

HOUSTON – Less than one month before the Midterm election, KPRC 2 Anchor Christine Noël sat down with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a 1-on-1 interview in The Woodlands. They discussed several topics on the tops of minds of voters - including the state’s strict abortion laws, the bussing of migrants out of Texas to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and school safety and the fight for transparency following the tragedy in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

As Election Day draws near, Gov. Greg Abbott talks abortions, immigration

AUSTIN, Texas — We are less than one month out from Election Day and the battle between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is in overdrive. Gov. Abbott maintains a single-digit lead in all recent public polling. But both Abbott and O'Rourke are spending big and using these last few weeks to convince voters they're the man for the job.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 11, 2022: Are national Democrats giving up on the RGV?

Political newsletter Axios reports the Democratic House Majority PAC plans to cancel its ad buy in the Rio Grande Valley for Democratic candidate Michelle Vallejo. The decision is leaving Democrats in the RGV with a feeling of abandonment. Also: As protests have grown over the Uvalde school board’s handling of the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the superintendent announces his retirement. And: The annual college rankings are a go-to for students and parents. But how useful a tool in the real world?
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
TEXAS STATE
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.

