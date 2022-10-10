Read full article on original website
Constance Wars
3d ago
I hope that all citizens get registered to.vote and that everyone has to prove they are a citizen to vote
New poll: Abbott up 8% over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters
According to results from the latest Marist Poll about the Texas governor's race, Abbott has an eight percentage point advantage over O'Rourke among likely voters (52%-44%). When the poll took into account only the registered voters who responded, though, Abbott's lead over O'Rourke narrows a bit to four percentage points (49%-45%). Pollsters noted the latter results came from a question asking who undecided voters are learning toward if the election happened today.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
Who’s running for Texas’ top accountant in November?
In the upcoming November election, Texas voters will have three choices for who they want to manage the state’s finances as Comptroller of Public Accounts.
KTBS
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
How to register to vote in Texas
If you want to cast a ballot for governor in the 2022 midterm elections in Texas, you have until end of day Tuesday to register to vote.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Following the Money Trail
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
Click2Houston.com
1-on-1 conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on bussing migrants, abortion law, school safety, more
HOUSTON – Less than one month before the Midterm election, KPRC 2 Anchor Christine Noël sat down with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a 1-on-1 interview in The Woodlands. They discussed several topics on the tops of minds of voters - including the state’s strict abortion laws, the bussing of migrants out of Texas to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and school safety and the fight for transparency following the tragedy in Uvalde.
spectrumlocalnews.com
As Election Day draws near, Gov. Greg Abbott talks abortions, immigration
AUSTIN, Texas — We are less than one month out from Election Day and the battle between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is in overdrive. Gov. Abbott maintains a single-digit lead in all recent public polling. But both Abbott and O'Rourke are spending big and using these last few weeks to convince voters they're the man for the job.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 11, 2022: Are national Democrats giving up on the RGV?
Political newsletter Axios reports the Democratic House Majority PAC plans to cancel its ad buy in the Rio Grande Valley for Democratic candidate Michelle Vallejo. The decision is leaving Democrats in the RGV with a feeling of abandonment. Also: As protests have grown over the Uvalde school board’s handling of the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the superintendent announces his retirement. And: The annual college rankings are a go-to for students and parents. But how useful a tool in the real world?
How to check your voter registration status
Many people have gone to check their voter registration status online before elections, but some voters are seeing an issue.
KSAT 12
Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
news4sanantonio.com
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status
"The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Tuesday,...
fox7austin.com
New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
