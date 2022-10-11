ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in West Oak Lane, police say

By Alicia Roberts, Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7Ptz_0iTqwLWt00

President of Philadelphia Federation of Teachers responds to killing of 13-year-old in West Oak Lane 02:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gun violence claimed the life of another child in Philadelphia. This time, a 13-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in West Oak Lane.

The victim was identified as Jeremiah Wilcox.

The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened on 65th Avenue and Smedley Street.

Officers rushed Wilcox to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police are waiting to release the name of the teen until his family has been notified, but they're asking for the public's help to figure out what happened and why.

On Monday just before 7 p.m., police rushed to 65th Avenue and Smedley Street in West Oak Lane, where they found Wilcox shot multiple times in the face and head.

"Police responded to a 911 call report of gunshots," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "They found a young teenage male laying on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from his face."

Police rushed Wilcox to Einstein Medical Center, where he died about two hours later.

"He never regained consciousness," Small said.

Police say the teen was walking when he was shot, but it's unclear exactly where he was going.

"We do believe he was visiting some friends in this area," Small said.

Detectives also don't know why he was targeted or who fired the shots.

"We're being told that two young males may have fled the scene and ran north," Small said.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to come forward

"One of the most important things is witness information," Small said. "If they tell us what they saw and what they heard, even if they heard an argument or fight beforehand, that really helps us."

Jerry T. Jordan, President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, also responds to the killing of Wilcox by releasing a statement.

"The collective trauma wrought by this ongoing crisis is overwhelming," Jordan said. "I've said it so many times before: we send our sincerest condolences and thoughts, but they are wholly insufficient."

He blames Harrisburg for sitting on their hands and refusing "to allow Philadelphia to legislate common sense gun laws."

