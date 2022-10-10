Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Releases Her Debut Album, ‘Take Me as I Am’
On Oct. 12, 1993, Faith Hill released her debut album, Take Me as I Am. Co-produced by Scott Hendricks, Michael Clute and Gary Burr — the latter a songwriter with whom Hill sang and crafted her first demo — the record helped establish the Mississippi native as one of the most promising artists of the '90s.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Watch: Ed Sheeran discusses tour, performs 'Shivers' on 'Late Show'
Ed Sheeran discussed his "Mathematics" tour and performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
