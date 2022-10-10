Read full article on original website
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder hits so hard he once prayed his fallen opponent would get back to his feet
American knockout puncher Deontay Wilder will take on Robert Helenius Saturday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder Shares Insights On Past Suicide Thoughts & Oct 15th Fight
Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Fury Praises Wilder, Denounces Joshua: One Man Took Me to Court to Fight Me!
Tyson Fury’s opinion of Anthony Joshua has reached a new low. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, was trying to make a fight with London’s Joshua for Dec. 3 but talks fizzled earlier this month. It now appears that Fury may be heading for a third fight with Derek Chisora instead.
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”
Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall set for a royal rumble
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall promises to be one of the fights of the year and Deontay Wilder is back. Plus, Mikaela Mayer and Mel C is a link-up we didn't see coming. All of that and more is in this week's round-up of the top talking points in the world of boxing.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia update, negotiations still ongoing says De La Hoya
By Sam Volz: Oscar De La Hoya says negotiations between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are still ongoing. When asked what it meant by Tank and Ryan both saying “Done” today on Twitter, De La Hoya cleared up the confusion, saying that they weren’t talking about the fight between them. They were referring to their recent confrontation at a nightclub.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia’s dad says Gervonta Davis fight close to being done
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia’s dad says his mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is “close to being done” and in the “high 90%” mark. Henry isn’t saying whether the Davis-Garcia fight will take place this year, however, but he’s very optimistic that it’s going to happen. That’s a positive for the boxing world.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
theScore
Jake Paul: Mayweather unlikely to 'risk' undefeated record in bout vs. me
Jake Paul would love to end Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s perfect 50-0 record but doesn't think he'll get the opportunity. "I think he would (fight me) if it was an exhibition, for sure," Paul told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "The thing is: I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don't think he'll risk.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: Dirrell Likes To Act Like A Bully But Sells A Lot Of Wolf Tickets
Caleb Plant is never at a loss to find an enemy in the super middleweight division. It’s never personal, though he questions whether it’s the case for Anthony Dirrell. The buildup to the battle of former super middleweight titleholders has been nothing short of contentious. It’s par for the course for both fighters, though Plant detects a pattern from his upcoming opponent.
Boxing Scene
Warren: If Joshua Wants, There's Two Great Fights With Joyce And Dubois
Frank Warren admits there is nothing left to discuss as it relates to Anthony Joshua facing his company’s biggest client. It does not mean that the Hall of Fame promoter is not interested in doing business of any kind with the former two-time unified heavyweight titlist. The past several...
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza Chosen Over Sandor Martin As Teofimo Lopez's Opponent 12/10 At MSG
Teofimo Lopez will box an opponent who hasn’t won either of his last two fights when he returns to the ring December 10. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. is in the process of finalizing a deal for the former lightweight champion to oppose Jose Pedraza in a main event ESPN will televise that night from Madison Square Garden in New York. Lopez will make his second appearance as a full-fledged junior welterweight when he faces Pedraza in a 12-round, 140-pound bout.
Boxing Scene
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'
Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
