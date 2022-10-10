ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’

A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Idaho State
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Idaho College Ranks One of the Worst in America for Your Money…

I’m sure nowadays people (mostly) don’t think college is worth it anyway... but who’s to say?. One thing is undeniable, though, going to college means you will spend a lot of money. And after college, you’ll likely be paying off hefty student loans for years to come — you know — depending on what our government randomly decides to do or not do...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?

It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!

It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

