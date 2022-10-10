Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s timetable to heal from ankle injury, revealed
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with an injury and it’s very possible that he’s forced to miss some time while he recovers. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers revealed Tuesday that Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain which could sideline him for 2-6 weeks.
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Clayton News Daily
Week 6 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having 'Terrific' Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
Clayton News Daily
Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Ravens' John Harbaugh: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley 'playing really well'
The New York Giants host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium this Sunday. The Giants look to build on their 4-1 start, while John Harbaugh and the Ravens seek to stay atop the AFC North. It seems like every week the Giants are wondering who is going to suit...
Clayton News Daily
Report: GS Didn’t Want to Suspend Draymond for Ring Ceremony
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green has been handed an undisclosed fine by the Warriors after a practice incident in which he punched guard Jordan Poole. After stepping away from the team, Green is set to return on Thursday, and will not be suspended for any games.
numberfire.com
Giants' Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley continues to deal with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Giants have already said they are not concerned. Our models expect Barkley to handle 18.6 carries and 4.3 receptions against the Ravens.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returns to practice Thursday
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report on Thursday mirrored the report the team released Wednesday. Four players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were listed by the Jaguars as limited in practice. The more notable injury...
