ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday

The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Maui County, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Business
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
LAHAINA, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Anderson
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines

Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Sheldon Simeon’s Tiffany’s Maui Is a Homecoming for Palate and Soul

When you think of chefs of Sheldon Simeon’s caliber, you imagine their restaurants in high-profile locations with throngs of starstruck diners. In varying degrees this was true of kitchens that Simeon, a Top Chef fan favorite and James Beard Award nominee, had a hand in over the years: Star Noodle, Migrant and Lineage, the last a Hale ‘Aina gold award winner for Best New Restaurant in 2019. But Tiffany’s Maui, Simeon’s latest, is in Wailuku, a sleepy town that most visitors find little reason to drive through.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests

A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday

The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Mayor#Paints#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Ceone#American Savings Bank#Hawaiian Electric Company#Southwest Airlines
mauinow.com

Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13

The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
WAILUKU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch

Come one come all to Maui’s Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch! It is open October 1-31, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Gates close at 3:45pm Daily. Check out their huge variety of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes,, flowers and succulent pumpkins and plants available to purchase. Entry fee is...
KULA, HI
mauinow.com

Brown Water Advisory issued for Kahului Harbor due to high surf

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Kahului Harbor on Maui. The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways. The public is advised to stay out of...
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
KULA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy