Maui Huliau invites youth to engage in career skills with conservation professionals
Maui Huliau Foundation and their program partners are again inviting Maui youth ages 13-21 to participate in two in-person events where students can learn hands-on career skills from professionals working to protect Maui’s natural resources and ecosystems from mauka to makai. The Makai event in Māʻalaea on Nov. 6...
Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday
The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival tickets on sale Thursday
Tickets for the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the Maui Arts & Cultural Center website. The festival takes place in-person on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. There will also be a virtual component available at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com.
West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts General Candidates Night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a General Candidates Night, tonight, Oct. 13, 2022. The event features a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, followed by the program which begins at 5 p.m., and a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Akakū. Organizers...
Mālama Maui Nui hosting final Go Green Recycling event Oct. 15 in Lahaina
Mālama Maui Nui is holding its final Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). “Mālama Maui Nui is proud of the community support and volunteer efforts in...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
Hawaiʻi Department of Education highlights Molokai’s Kaunakakai Elementary for double-digit improvement
The Hawaii State Department of Educationʻs annual Strive HI Performance System results from the 2021-22 school year show gains in academic performance across core subject areas and improvements in student success indicators, according to a press release from the department. The data reflects the first full school year of...
Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
Sheldon Simeon’s Tiffany’s Maui Is a Homecoming for Palate and Soul
When you think of chefs of Sheldon Simeon’s caliber, you imagine their restaurants in high-profile locations with throngs of starstruck diners. In varying degrees this was true of kitchens that Simeon, a Top Chef fan favorite and James Beard Award nominee, had a hand in over the years: Star Noodle, Migrant and Lineage, the last a Hale ‘Aina gold award winner for Best New Restaurant in 2019. But Tiffany’s Maui, Simeon’s latest, is in Wailuku, a sleepy town that most visitors find little reason to drive through.
Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests
A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday
The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13
The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch
Come one come all to Maui’s Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch! It is open October 1-31, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Gates close at 3:45pm Daily. Check out their huge variety of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes,, flowers and succulent pumpkins and plants available to purchase. Entry fee is...
Tiana Kamen writes new children’s sing-along book about food with music by Leon & Malia
Maui Family Support Services received a federal grant for their Early Literacy Project to provide training and support in the implementation of evidence-based early literacy practices in the County of Maui. With some of that funding they asked author Tiana Kamen of Kaua’i to use her knowledge of healthy eating...
Brown Water Advisory issued for Kahului Harbor due to high surf
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Kahului Harbor on Maui. The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways. The public is advised to stay out of...
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
