Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau says it is launching an investigation into how a private company was handling complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. Thursday’s announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S. territory complain about being charged for electricity when they didn’t have power and receiving higher than normal power bills. The Independent Office of Consumer Protection urged the bureau last week to investigate difficulties in filing such complaints. The bureau called on Luma Energy to immediately stop any practice that prevents consumers from objecting to bills via telephone or online.
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County district judge has dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah says the group plans to file a new petition seeking to block the count in the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said Thursday that the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the commission meeting that was repeatedly referenced in the organization’s petition.
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
Red Flag Warning issued October 13 at 7:58PM CDT until October 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
…TODAY’S RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT…. * AFFECTED AREA…Southeast Kansas, southwest and central. * WIND…For Friday west to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with. gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS…No thunderstorms expected.
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
