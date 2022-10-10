ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver City Council honors Indigenous People's Day with proclamation

By ALEX EDWARDS, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxT2M_0iTqnnEI00
The Denver City Council Chambers entrance post council meeting. Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

At every meeting since October 2020, the City Council has acknowledged the original owners of the land Denver now occupies.

The Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapaho Peoples lived and died here long before there was a Mile High City and on Monday, Denver City Council President Jamie Torres emphasized that fact by reading a proclamation marking the city's seventh annual Indigenous People's Day.

"It is an honor to continue to be able to recognize this proclamation and the movement this council made several years ago with the help of the American Indian Commission to recognize and honor Indigenous Peoples Day," she said.

The proclamation came at the end of the weekly meeting and was supported by a number of audience members, many of them members of Indigenous American tribes.

The Council's other business was mostly as usual, with a few notable exceptions.

District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn would love to have an additional $3.5 million for drainage and flood improvements, but it was not to be. A bill that found its way to the Council incorrectly identified the Sanderson Gulch from Florida Avenue to Arkansas Avenue as District 2.

The land is in District 7, and Flynn requested an amendment to the bill. The bill passed after the amendments were approved by the nine councilors in attendance.

"I'd like to have $3.5 million worth of improvements upstream, but this project is in a council district that is much lower in elevation," Flynn said, drawing some chuckles.

As amended, the bill approved a $3.5 million expansion of the contract between the City and County of Denver and Urban Drainage and Flood Control District, for a new total of $3.9 million.

Also on the City Council's radar was the first reading of two bills. Bills appearing before the council are read twice, once for initial introduction and then a second time one week later for final consideration.

The first bill seeks to authorize a capital equipment purchase by Denver Public Libraries. The new camera system will allow the Denver Public Library to photograph and digitize oversize and bound material, art, film and fragile material that cannot be placed on a flat bed scanner.

Though no price was listed for this specific camera kit, other similar cameras cost just under $50,000. The iXG kit, and all the other items sought by the library exceeds $50,000, and thus requires the City Council's approval.

A second bill appearing before the council seeks to reclassify park ranger pay grades, a move that would mean a pay hike.

Currently, park rangers are classified as non-exempt NE-09 and NE-11, depending on seniority. If approved, the positions would become NE-11 and NE-14. Exempt employees like park ranger supervisors will be reclassified from EX-08 to EX-09.

The reclassification would mean a minimum $2.40 raise for park rangers, and $3.60 raise for senior park rangers according to the City of Denver's publicly available salary structure document. Supervisors would receive a $4,600 salary increase if the bill is approved.

"It's all part of recruiting as well," Councilwoman Debbie Ortega said. "Every department is trying to fill holes and this is one way some can fill them. Employees will still have to meet certain workplace standards."

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Former Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón is running for mayor again

Lisa Calderón announced she is once again running for mayor of Denver. In 2019, she finished in third place, with fewer than half the votes then-incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock got. This time, however, she has campaign experience and stronger name recognition entering the race. “When we reimagine Denver, we...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council requests additional $17.5 million to city budget

Denver City Council wants to add a stoplight and a crosswalk in each of 11 districts in the city as part of $17.5 million it is asking Mayor Michael Hancock to add it the proposed 2023 city budget. The request presented in a letter to Hancock comes after 17 budget hearings concluded last week. The request falls in line with priorities council identified in a retreat last May.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board board was reconvened by Gov. Jared Polis. The board was allowed to lapse by his predecessor in 2016. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora requires fiscal notes for future council proposals

City council members in Aurora will now be required to provide fiscal notes, or a cost analysis with potential funding sources identified, with proposals they bring forward for council consideration. The council gave final approval to the ordinance approving the new rules on Monday. Council voted on the proposal’s second...
AURORA, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver City Council#Indigenous Peoples#Florida Avenue#Politics Local#The City Council#Arapaho Peoples#American
coloradotimesrecorder.com

After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work

“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Fight to Save Architect Richard Crowther's Amazing Home

Richard Crowther, a green building pioneer, was a giant in Colorado's modern architecture movement, and the residence he designed for himself and his wife, built in 1978-’79 at 401 Madison Street in Denver, is a masterpiece of both high-style formalism and environmentally friendly engineering. It is in the very top tier of the state's architectural achievements, and among the state’s finest structures.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans. 
DENVER, CO
Westword

E-470 Expanding Even as Drivers Complain About Toll Bills

Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties formed the E-470 Authority back in 1985, with the goal of extending C-470 east and north to connect it with Interstate 70. And in 1986, the authority sold $722 million in bonds to do just that. Today, E-470 is a toll road that stretches for 47 miles in a semi-circle around the eastern edge of metro Denver; it also connects with the Northwest Parkway to the west of Interstate 25.
DENVER, CO
drhscordnews.com

Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy