cuse.com
Special Teams Jump-Start Orange Offense
Game Details: Friday, October 14 (6 pm), Cheel Arena, Potsdam, N.Y. Syracuse lost to #11 Clarkson, 5-2, in the first game of a home-and-home series on Thursday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Orange capitalized on special teams for the second game in a row, scoring a shorthanded goal and a power play goal.
cuse.com
#5 Syracuse and #11 Louisville Set For Friday Night ACC Action
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 5 Syracuse men's soccer heads to No. 11 Louisville on Friday, Oct. 14 for a 7 p.m. match. The contest is pivotal for the Atlantic Division race. The Orange are in first place with 12 points, while the Cardinals are in second with 10. After Friday's showdown, just two Atlantic Coast Conference matches remain on Syracuse's schedule. Fans can catch every second of the top-25 clash on ACCNX.
cuse.com
Friday Night Orange Tipoff Brings Hoops Back To The Dome
College basketball returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night when the Syracuse men's and women's basketball teams host Orange Tipoff. Admission is free but requires a ticket for entrance into the Dome. Fans can claim their tickets at cuse.com/tickets. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the planned program slated to being at 7:00 p.m.
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
cuse.com
Orange XC Squads In Action Friday
The next big test of the regular season awaits the Syracuse cross country teams on Saturday, when they head to the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. The meet will feature 19 ranked teams in the men's race, 24 ranked teams in the women's race. The Orange will also send a contingent of runners to the Penn State National on Friday as well.
Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
cuse.com
'Cuse Hosts #11 Clarkson in First Game of Series
Game Details: Thursday, October 13 (6 pm), Tennity Ice Pavilion, Syracuse, N.Y. ; Friday, October 14 (6 pm), Cheel Arena, Potsdam, N.Y. Syracuse will play #11 Clarkson in a home-and-home series beginning Thursday, October 13th at 6 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion (Cuse.com). The teams will play the second game of the series in Potsdam on Friday, October 14th at Cheel Arena (ESPN+). Orange head coach Britni Smith will face the program she spent the last eight years with as an assistant coach when the Golden Knights come to Tennity Ice Pavilion on Thursday. During her tenure in Potsdam, the Golden Knights won two National Championships and had a record of 207-60-26 record.
cuse.com
Jones Brothers Make Historic Gift
SYRACUSE, NY – Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur '09 and Chandler Jones '15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.
dukebasketballreport.com
Syracuse Finds An NIL Sugar Daddy
Once NIL became a reality, there wasn’t much question that eventually an arms race would begin. We saw it to an extent when Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack committed to Miami and got a two-year, $800,000 deal from a Miami booster and a brief but entertaining circus ensued which saw Isaiah Wong’s agent demand an equivalent deal. It’s even funnier when you know that the same agent represents Pack.
cuse.com
Kocevski Receives ACC Player Of The Week Honors
Junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski is the ACC Offensive Player of the Week. The Liverpool, New York native earns the honor for the first time in his career and is the fourth Orange to receive a weekly conference award this season. In a statement 2-0 win over No. 4 Wake Forest,...
Even people who didn’t like football came to see one of the world’s most famous athletes play Syracuse in 1912
As they made their way towards Archbold Stadium, excitement rippled through the thousands of Syracuse University football fans on Oct. 12, 1912. The game between the 1-1 Orange and the 4-0-1 Carlisle Indian School was billed by the Syracuse Journal that morning as the “the greatest battle to be waged in Central New York this year.”
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: Coach Legette-Jack’s scheme by the numbers
For the Syracuse Orange, no one was a bigger addition to the women’s basketball team than new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. After a gap year under interim coach Von Reed, Legette-Jack earned the Orange’s coaching gig in March and began the process of rebuilding what has historically been a successful Syracuse women’s basketball program in recent memory.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
WKTV
Increased security measures planned for Proctor High School Homecoming football game
UTICA, N.Y. – There will be increased security measures at Proctor High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night where they will face the Henniger Black Knights. This will be the first evening home game at Proctor in several years. According to Utica police, no bags will be allowed...
A look at the incentives that brought Micron to Clay; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 71; Low: 59. Cloudy and breezy. See the 5-day forecast. F-M TOPS C-NS IN REMATCH OF SECTIONAL FINAL: Grace Crooks of Cicero-North Syracuse attempts a kill shot as Rebekah Beasley and Lena Hansen of Fayetteville-Manlius prepare to block in a girls varsity volleyball match Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. F-M won the match, a rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final, in four sets. (Mark DiOrio photo)
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
