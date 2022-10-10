ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
City
Superior, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)

(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Cold Front#Northland#The Twin Ports
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
KNOX News Radio

MnDOT plans aerial photography in NW MN

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth

Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?

Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy