Read full article on original website
Related
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Here comes the first snow for many in Minnesota
There's going to be a big blob of blue on the radar Thursday night and through the day Friday as the season's first snow arrives for many, including people in the Twin Cities. Not a lot of snow will fall, but it could accumulate up in northern Minnesota. "Locally higher...
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
Minnesota weather: How cold and for how long?
Here's the video breakdown from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard's Minnesota weather briefing:. Widespread freeze, even in Twin Cities, next week: 3:32. "We're not done with 60s or maybe even warmer just yet," says Sundgaard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night
Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day. The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire...
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)
(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
Warning issued in southern Minnesota due to 'extreme' wildfire risk
A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of southern Minnesota due to extreme wildfire risk conditions. Counties the warning covers include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock. The warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, due to...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
KNOX News Radio
MnDOT plans aerial photography in NW MN
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth
Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
boreal.org
Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?
Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0