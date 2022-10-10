ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Impacts, competing interests vie for attention as county revises well rules as suit proceeds

State technician checks 'monitoring well' to gauge health of aquifer. photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Following hours of deliberations last week, Sonoma County supervisors decided to not issue any new permits for water well drilling, at least until next April.     The moratorium comes as the California Coastkeeper Alliance continues legal action against the county, accusing officials of environmental mismanagement by allowing too many people to tap into aquifers for water.    The temporary prohibition has exemptions---any existing well that dries up or fails can still be replaced. Permit applications already submitted will still be processed.    But, those rules will soon change. County officials approved creation...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership Wins Two 2022 WaterSense® Awards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (Partnership) with two 2022 WaterSense Awards for helping people save water, a 2022 Sustained Excellence Award for its ongoing success with its Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) program and a 2022 Partner of the Year Award for its promotional activities in 2021 amid a second year of drought. In recognition of their commitment to promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021, the Partnership was honored today during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with along with 33 other awardees–utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.
SONOMA, CA
Daily Mail

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
BERKELEY, CA
foxla.com

3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
northbaybiz.com

Five Years Later

Fire rebuilds and new housing priorities prove challenging since the 2017 firestorm. What a long, strange trip it’s been. Five years ago the North Bay was devastated by wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and housing units–5,297 in Sonoma County, according to CalFire data, and another 655 homes in Napa County. Thirty people perished in the fires.
SANTA ROSA, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million

The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
latitude38.com

Bay Area Boat Dealer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

On Thursday, October 6, the California attorney general announced a guilty plea by Debbie Reynolds of Passage Nautical for tax evasion. Over three years, Reynolds withheld $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from her businesses in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pled guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion.
RICHMOND, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Calistoga

Napa’s northernmost town is the perfect weekend getaway. The sun is shining, it’s hot, and the streets are buzzing with the eager-to-relax crowd of locals and visitors popping into tasting rooms and spas in the not-so-hidden gem of Calisotga. The subtle smell of sulfur fills the air and steam seems to hover above a pool in the distance—you’re in the right place.
CALISTOGA, CA
sfstandard.com

Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

