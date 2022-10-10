Read full article on original website
Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
247Sports
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Duke Rivalry
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to pick up a rivalry victory, collect its fourth straight win on the road, and further solidify its standing atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when the Tar Heels visit Duke. UNC coach Mack Brown met with...
247Sports
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
Jeff Capel: Pitt in 'Good Space' With G Dior Johnson Suspended Indefinitely
Jeff Capel said the Pitt Panthers are not worried about Dior Johnson's potential absence.
247Sports
ACC Media Day Hubert Davis Takeaways: Next Level in Practice, Championship or Bust?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina basketball players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love met the media Wednesday during the ACC Tipoff preseason event, the Tar Heels making the rounds from radio row to television spots to group interviews with reporters. Hubert Davis is entering his second season in...
247Sports
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
cbs17
Canes fans pack home opener as excitement builds for season ahead
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey fans couldn’t escape the black and red jerseys that packed the parking lot at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening. “Our defense is more stacked than ever. We are back with a vengeance this year, so I feel like something is going to happen,” said Hurricanes fan Jack Richardson.
1-on-1 with Brad Brownell from ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Clemson Insider is live from the 2022 ACC Tipoff at the Westin in Charlotte. TCI went one-on-one for an interview with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell. Check out our (...)
247Sports
Hoops: Brad Brownell, Chase Hunter, Hunter Tyson meet the media at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday at ACC Tipoff, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell and players Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter met the media. A transcript of their comments is below. Q. Coach, Brevin Galloway is your only incoming transfer for the season and he's from Anderson, South Carolina,...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reflects on ACC basketball without Coach K: 'He's gardening and stuff'
Syracuse's Jim Boeheim offered a friendly jab at retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski during Wednesday's ACC basketball media day.
