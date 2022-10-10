ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Duke Rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to pick up a rivalry victory, collect its fourth straight win on the road, and further solidify its standing atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when the Tar Heels visit Duke. UNC coach Mack Brown met with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
247Sports

Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Canes fans pack home opener as excitement builds for season ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey fans couldn’t escape the black and red jerseys that packed the parking lot at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening. “Our defense is more stacked than ever. We are back with a vengeance this year, so I feel like something is going to happen,” said Hurricanes fan Jack Richardson.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Carpenter

Comments / 0

Community Policy