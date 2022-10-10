Read full article on original website
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.
Thornton's thunder forces Watkins-Granville tie for LCL girls title
GRANVILLE ― Jaylyn Thornton's left-footed blast from about 20 yards out looked to be off the mark. Instead, it grazed the far post and settled perfectly into the corner of the net. After Granville had controlled most of the second half and rallied to lead 3-2, the Watkins Memorial...
