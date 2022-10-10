Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth to Daughter Evelyn

Pushing through. Carey Mulligan opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression — and how she almost wasn't able to do press for her 2015 film, Suffragette .

"It was either cancel the whole thing or just get on and do it," Mulligan, 37, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday, October 10, about her experience with the mental health issue after giving birth to daughter Evelyn Grace in October 2015. "And that — and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me — was my light."

Shortly after giving birth, Mulligan — who shares daughter Evelyn, and son Wilfred , with husband Marcus Mumford — began feeling the effects of postpartum. When she was asked to return to work for Suffragette , however, she found a way to heal.

Portraying New York Times writer Meghan Twohey in the upcoming drama She Said , the Great Gatsby star revealed that she and the Illinois native, 45, were able to bond over their mutual experience with PPD.

"Megan and I talked about that," the Drive actress shared during her October 10 interview. "We both shared what we had both been through , like so many women have been through."

Twohey, for her part, praised Mulligan for the nuance she brought to the role and her sensitivity while capturing the complexity of the struggles a person faces after giving birth.

"I felt like she really spent a lot of time with me ," the writer told Vanity Fair . “[She] studied me and my family in a way in which she was able to not just portray a sense of me, but to portray this really personal and even difficult time in my life, in a very accurate and respectful way."

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2015 that the England native and Mumford, 35, were expecting their first child three years after they tied the knot. That same month, she made her baby bump debut while attending the 2015 Tony Awards in New York City.

Upon Evelyn's arrival in October 2015, a source told Us at the time, " The baby is healthy. [Carey and Marcus] have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled.”

In September 2017, Us confirmed Mulligan and Mumford had welcomed son Wilfred. While the couple never officially announced that the Never Let Me Go star was pregnant, a source exclusively told Us at the time that "They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled."

One year after giving birth to their second little one, Mulligan shared how being a mom had changed her perspective on life during an interview with U.K. magazine.

"What does motherhood change? Well, your whole life — it's undeniable — it changes everything ," she explained at the time. "As regards my work, I don't know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it's altered my attitude."

Prior to their romance, the Walker actress and the musician were previously childhood pen pals before their friendship blossomed into romance in 2011. Us exclusively reported that the pair had wed in April 2012, surrounded by their family and friends. Fellow A-list stars — including Jake Gyllenhaal , Sienna Miller and Colin Firth — were all in attendance.