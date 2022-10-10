Read full article on original website
Related
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October, 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition
Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradosun.com
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards
(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Governor Polis Announces Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant Recipients
Statewide Grants Continue Bold Work Supporting Colorado’s Thriving Outdoor Rec Industry and Builds from OREC Statewide Listening Tour. On Tuesday morning, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the first ten recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grant. A total of $3.9 million will be distributed through the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant, with applications reviewed on a quarterly basis.
Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list
Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season
An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.
Grand Junction’s Least Expensive House Makes For Funny Listing
When was the last time you read a Grand Junction, Colorado property description featuring words like "funky"? This house is currently the least expensive property on the market in Grand Junction, and it deserves a look. The listing agent had some fun with this one. The property's description comes with...
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live
Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0