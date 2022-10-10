SPORTS RECAP: Women’s volleyball splits against ranked competition

Read full article on original website
Related
coastreportonline.com
Coast cools down red-hot Saddleback in a sweeping effort
Orange Coast College bounced back in a big way on Wednesday with a dominant 3-0 victory over Saddleback College. Leading up to their conference battle with the Bobcats, the Pirates were coming off a surprising upset loss to Santa Ana College that dropped them down eight spots in the top 25 state rankings. Meanwhile, the Bobcats were on the other side of a huge upset last week, as they took down No. 12 Irvine Valley College, one of only three schools to beat OCC this season, in a five-set road win. The two upsets from last week placed these two programs in a tie for third place in the Orange Empire Conference, but the Pirates would be the ones to break it with an impressive sweep at home.
coastreportonline.com
PREVIEW: Pirates look to rebound against undefeated Citrus College
Following a much-needed week of rest, the Orange Coast College Pirates are set to face off with 5-0 Citrus College at home on Saturday. The Owls may be the Pirates’ most formidable opponent yet this season. Boasting an undefeated record, Citrus has posted 35.8 points per game while only allowing 15.4 per game this season. The Pirates, currently sitting at 1-4 on the year, will be looking for an upset victory at home after suffering a 31-0 loss against Mt. San Jacinto College the last time they saw action on Oct. 1. Fortunately for OCC, having a bye week leading into this game leaves the Pirates well-equipped to take on Citrus fully healthy.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning
She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coastreportonline.com
OCC’s Science Night returns to campus on Friday
Orange Coast College’s annual Science Night is taking place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on campus, allowing aspiring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students to engage with activities and demonstrations. “We have 29 different departments all participating,” Planetarium Director and Coordinator of Science Night Scott...
La Habra, Tustin approve revised outdoor dining programs
Two Orange County cities have approved amendments to improve and expand their respective outdoor dining programs after seeing their success throughout the pandemic. La Habra and Tustin city councils both have given final approval to implement the changes. La Habra modified its outdoor seating requirements for restaurants while Tustin extended its program as well as implemented new outdoor dining categories.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
How Anaheim Candidates Answer Key Questions on FBI Corruption Probe, Disney and Little Arabia
Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. Calls for change in city leadership have echoed throughout Anaheim City Hall following the revelation of an FBI corruption probe earlier this year.
Activists march against potential dredging project in Newport Harbor
For the second time this month, the group "Friends of Newport Harbor" marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project.The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay."Pull it so that we can review and do proper testing and follow the proper guidance provide by the army corps," said Shana Conzelman, a member of Friends of Newport Harbor.Officials said the harbor has to be dredge regularity to get rid of sediment that would otherwise stop...
Irvine, Santa Monica among California cities with the highest monthly bills
Like many things, where you live can impact how much you spend on monthly bills, especially in these California cities.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Modern Times Beer Announces Impending Closure Of Ambitious Anaheim Leisuretown Project
San Diego's Modern Times Beer, which is in the process of being purchased by Hawaii-based Maui Brewing Company, has announced the impending closure of its ambitious, 33,000 square-foot Anaheim Leisuretown property. In summer 2020 after four years of development, San Diego's Modern Times Beer unveiled its 33,000 square-foot Leisuretown project...
‘Great Boulevard’ project will transform stretch of Artesia in North Long Beach
The $36 million project will improve pedestrian safety by narrowing crosswalks and adding protected bike lanes. The entire 3.2-mile stretch of Artesia will see a variety of improvements to traffic signals, medians and lighting. The post ‘Great Boulevard’ project will transform stretch of Artesia in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cooler temperatures, chance of light rain expected Friday in SoCal
Light rain and cool temperatures are expected Friday in Southern California.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Comments / 0