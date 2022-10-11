Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check

Deputies performing a welfare check in west Harris County on Monday afternoon discovered the bodies of a mother and a daughter, sheriff's office said said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said a 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old daughter were found dead inside a bedroom in their home in the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court near Westfield Village Drive and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

The discovery came at about 4:30 p.m. after family members called the sheriff's office requesting a welfare check.

They became concerned when they had not spoken to the women in two days.

According to investigators, the family mentioned that there had been prior drug abuse.

"That (murder-suicide) is something we are looking at. Whether that could be it, it's not obvious, if that's what it is. If it's a drug overdose, it's not obvious if that's what it is. We are talking to family members, getting a history of this mother and daughter, and we will document everything in there thoroughly. When the medical examiner gets here, they can give us a better idea of what caused these two women's death," Sgt. Wolfford told reporters at the scene.

Sgt. Wollford added that there were no signs of a break-in, struggle, or theft.

Deputies are not looking for any suspects at this time, investigators said.