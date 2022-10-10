Port Clinton, Ohio – The Akron Zips golf team the Fall campaign with a runner-up finish at the 2022 Rocket Classic fueled by a fourth-place performance from junior Abbi Fleiner (Reno, Nev.) as four Zips landed in the Top 15 on Tuesday. The Zips completed the 54-hole tournament at...

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO