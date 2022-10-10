ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Earns 1-1 Draw at Ball State

BOXSCORE (PDF) MUNCIE, Ind. – The University of Akron women's soccer team garnered a goal in the 77th minute (76:09) from freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) to secure a 1-1 draw at Ball State (5-4-5, 4-1-2 MAC) on Thursday, Oct. 13. "Our team worked incredibly hard today and showed...
Akron Squares off with League-Leading Western Michigan

No. 18 Akron (7-2-2, 2-0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan (9-1-1, 3-0-1 MAC) Kalamazoo, Mich. • 4 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The 18th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team closes out its three-game Mid-American Conference...
Abbi Fleiner Named MAC Golfer of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Junior Abbi Fleiner (Reno, Nev.) earned Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Week accolades after leading the Zips to a runner-up finish at the 2022 Rocket Classic, the league announced on Wednesday. Fleiner shared the honor with Bowling Green's Kayla Davis as both players posted 228 (+12)...
