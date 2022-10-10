Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords Inflated Rents While Receiving 421a Tax Breaks, Lawsuits Allege
The owners of three buildings in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens are accused in the suits of falsely registering initial rents with the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) in order to charge tenants more money than legally permitted at renewal or on new leases. Tenants across three buildings...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan rents drop again — but not for luxury buildings
Through much of 2022, spiking rents broke records in New York and helped push inflation to a 40-year high this summer. But tenants, overall, were able to keep up. Many still had pandemic savings and their wages had risen in tandem with rents, according to Real Page data from July.
rew-online.com
The InHouse Group Completes Sales at Two Boutique Condo Developments in Burgeoning Brooklyn
Pioneering new development experts and creative, all-in-one real estate agency The InHouse Group is pleased to announce that sales have concluded at two boutique luxury ground up condominiums in Brooklyn; 66 Steuben Street in Clinton Hill and 394 Kosciuszko Street in Bed-Stuy are now 100 percent sold. “Following COVID, buyer’s...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
brickunderground.com
Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in September
Manhattan saw a substantial increase in the number of sellers who reduced their listing prices lasts month, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. The Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most price cuts, with 201 drops, an increase from 104 cuts previously. The Upper West Side-Lincoln Square saw the second-most level of cuts with 141 drops, an increase from 93 last month. The other top five neighborhoods were also all in Manhattan with 114 to 135 drops.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
therealdeal.com
Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates 8,350-Square-Foot Industrial Renewal in Mountainside, N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a renewal for 8,350 square feet of industrial space at 1094 Globe Avenue in Mountainside, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Thomas Ryan represented the tenant, First Knight Enterprises, Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, Adrienne R Weill.
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price
Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
retailleader.com
Hermès Opens Massive New York City Flagship
The luxury goods retailer Hermès Paris opened a new flagship store in New York City. The space is more than 20,000 square feet and is on the same block as its old store. The location combines three existing buildings and was designed by Denis Montel of the French architecture agency RDAI.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York
Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
