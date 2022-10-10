Read full article on original website
Related
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26
We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
Disney World closed: Hurricane Ian becomes ninth storm to shut park, stranding some tourists without refunds
Disney has shuttered its Florida parks as Hurricane Ian verged on becoming an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm on Wednesday with sustained winds of 155mph. The company released a statement on Tuesday saying that Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and water parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneydining.com
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
WDW News Today
Updated Bulletin Board in Frontierland Packs Tons of Disney Film & Park References at Magic Kingdom
Lovers of Disney’s westerns will want to “giddyup” to Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom where a bulletin board has been erected! This has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to take a closer look at all the “Easter eggs.”. The board replaces a...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: MagicBand+ RELEASE DATE Announced for Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted in Disney World earlier this year, and we were stoked to check out all the features of this new wearable tech. But, many Disneyland fans were wondering if MagicBand+ would be coming to the west coast anytime soon, and then Disney announced that yes — MagicBand+ would be debuting in the parks “this fall.” And now, we know just when that day will be! MagicBand+ is being released at Disneyland Resort SOON and we’re sharing everything you need to know!
disneytips.com
Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)
Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket exclusive to Annual Passholders will be available at Walt Disney World soon. Mickey is peeking out of a pile of popcorn in a preview video on the Disney World Passholders Facebook...
Comments / 0