CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneyfoodblog.com

Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
WDW News Today

BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26

We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today

NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
Cinemablend

Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge

As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneyfoodblog.com

Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World

Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: MagicBand+ RELEASE DATE Announced for Disneyland

MagicBand+ debuted in Disney World earlier this year, and we were stoked to check out all the features of this new wearable tech. But, many Disneyland fans were wondering if MagicBand+ would be coming to the west coast anytime soon, and then Disney announced that yes — MagicBand+ would be debuting in the parks “this fall.” And now, we know just when that day will be! MagicBand+ is being released at Disneyland Resort SOON and we’re sharing everything you need to know!
disneytips.com

Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)

Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
