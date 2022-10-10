Former assistant FBI director Frank Figliuzzi discusses the intelligence the Secret Service and FBI had before January 6, and questions why the proceeding rally was not shut down, and that former President Donald Trump was still allowed to attend, despite the warnings of danger. "Is this a dropping of the ball, or an intentional grounding?," he asks. "Clearly under any other circumstance this would have been shut down, and I do not understand why actions were not taken." Oct. 13, 2022.

