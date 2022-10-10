Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got
A plaintiff’s lawyer suggested Alex Jones should pay at least $550 million, the estimated amount of views his Sandy Hook content got. NBC’s Danny Cevallos breaks down how defamation charges are usually determined and compares it to Jones’s outcome. Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Alex Jones' visibility is a story of media failure
On Wednesday, a jury in Connecticut awarded the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims $965 million in their lawsuit against right-wing conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones. The ruling follows nearly $50 million in damages awarded by a Texas jury, after years of Jones spreading lies about the shooting and the victims' families on his network, Infowars.
MSNBC
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump
Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
MSNBC
Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness
Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Trump is a poster boy for fascism
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen discusses with Nicolle Wallace his new book, "Revenge," and how the former president weaponized the Justice Department to target his critics.Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
MSNBC
Why the stunning new evidence in the Mar-a-Lago scandal matters
In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s allies pushed a highly dubious defense. The former president, they insisted, couldn’t possibly have done anything wrong — the virtuous Republican is, of course, pure as the driven snow — so the public should be furious with out-of-control federal law enforcement.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas ex-president as Supreme Court denies Mar-a-Lago request
The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January, 2021, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him.”In another remarkable moment, previously unseen footage of congressional leaders including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and...
MSNBC
'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee
Rachel Maddow reports on the reaction of Ken Sicknick, brother of fallen USCP officer Brian Sicknick, to the vote by the January 6th Committee to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony.Oct. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump uses donations to Save America PAC to pay legal bills
Questions about who pays Donald Trump’s lawyers have lingered for several years. In fact, as regular readers may recall, it was just eight months into his term when the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president’s legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
MSNBC
Why Trump suddenly cares about H.W. Bush and a Chinese restaurant
The investigation into Donald Trump and the classified documents he took from the White House appears to have rattled the former president quite a bit. That’s understandable: The Justice Department is examining whether the Republican committed a variety of felonies. But the way in which Trump is dealing with...
MSNBC
Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump
Donald Trump had a “premeditated plan” to falsely claim there was election fraud after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6th committee concluded, in what is likely its final hearing. Will the Department of Justice indict the former president? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday told a story on the stump about a bull ditching three cows, and the Morning Joe panel discuses Walker's remarks and the support from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Rick Scott.Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Figliuzzi: 'No brainer' to shut down rally with what intelligence knew. Why didn't it happen?
Former assistant FBI director Frank Figliuzzi discusses the intelligence the Secret Service and FBI had before January 6, and questions why the proceeding rally was not shut down, and that former President Donald Trump was still allowed to attend, despite the warnings of danger. "Is this a dropping of the ball, or an intentional grounding?," he asks. "Clearly under any other circumstance this would have been shut down, and I do not understand why actions were not taken." Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat
Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate for Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan, calls out GOP opponent J.D. Vance as an “absolute fraud.” “He's wearing a tinfoil hat,” Rep. Ryan tells Joy Reid, adding, “He's extreme on every issue."Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ has witness who says Trump ordered moving of Mar-a-Lago boxes
Alex Wagner shares breaking news that a Trump employee told the FBI that people seen moving boxes on internal Mar-a-Lago security video were doing so under orders from Donald Trump. Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator
MSNBC
Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann reacts to the criminal case against Trump laid about by the January 6th hearing in what is likely their last public hearingOct. 13, 2022.
