Tempe, AZ

ASU program aims to add more diversity to library field

Less than 3% of librarians and archivists in the United States are Black. Less than 2% are Indigenous peoples. It’s not hard, says Jessica Salow, to figure out why. “The reason why we don’t have a high representation of BIPOCBlack, Indigenous, people of color people within this profession is because many folks who are in that age range of wanting to figure out what they want to do for their career don’t understand that they can become a librarian or archivist because our profession does not reach into high schools, community colleges or anything along those lines to actually tell folks that this profession is something that they can pursue if they want to,” said Salow, an assistant archivist of Black Collections at Arizona State University.
ASU named a top university for community, national service

Washington Monthly rankings put ASU ahead of Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill and Johns Hopkins. Washington Monthly announced Arizona State University as a top 10 university in the country for its dedication to community and national service, outranking Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill and Johns Hopkins. For overall rankings, ASU comes in at No....
A collaborative approach to community health issues

ASU College of Health Solutions celebrates 10 years of health innovation, looks forward. Sometimes a good idea doesn’t have to be sold, it just needs the chance to be heard. That’s how the idea behind Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions revealed itself to Dorothy Sears, the college’s executive director of clinical and community translational science and professor of nutrition.
Creating the future cybersecurity workforce

Cyberspace was once a place that seemed far removed from everyday lives — an abstract world or an online realm we logged into. Fast forward to today and the world lives in cyberspace — from light bulbs and locks in our homes to our cars and cellphones. Just as we need people to maintain the security of the physical spaces where we live, we also need humans to maintain the security of cyberspace.
The 'SHPE' familia

ASU's Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers chapter fosters Hispanic representation in STEM fields. This month, SHPE de ASU, Arizona State University’s student chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, is celebrating 40 years of supporting its members, alumni and the Hispanic engineering community across the Valley. “Our mission...
ASU Fulbright faculty begin in-depth projects in Norway, Peru

Arizona State University professors Lorena Cuya Gavilano and Aaron Hess, both faculty members in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus, have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards for the 2022–23 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Winners of the 16th annual Barlett & Steele Awards announced

American Public Media, Salt Lake Tribune, KUER public radio and StarTribune take home top prizes. A podcast series on abuse at Utah’s homes for troubled teens produced by a multiple-media team of journalists and the Minnesota StarTribune’s revelations of court-aided exploitation of accident victims have taken top honors in the 16th Annual Barlett & Steele Awards for the Best in Investigative Business Journalism.
